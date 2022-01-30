Liverpool signs star Colombia, Porto forward Luis Diaz for $50M

While one Liverpool forward was driving his country forward at AFCON on Sunday, a new one arrived at Anfield from Porto.

Luis Diaz has gone from rumored addition to full-blown Red, as the Colombian star has been purchased for around $50 million and will wear the No. 23 shirt for Liverpool and is the club’s second signing of the 2021-22 season following the summer buy of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for about the same fee.

Jurgen Klopp was effusive with praise for the forward as well as Liverpool’s management, the Colombian national team, and Porto’s academy system.

[ MORE: Full list of PL transfers in January ]

Rarely at a loss for words, Klopp is clearly “buzzing.”

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally,” Klopp said of Diaz, who is with Colombia for World Cup qualifying. “He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team. We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators.”

What is Liverpool getting in Luis Diaz?

Diaz, 25, is a left wing with craft and creativity. He’s scored 16 times with six assists in 28 matches for Porto this season across all competitions. He will not be eligible to represent Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League as he played for Porto in group play versus the Reds.

He scored home and away against AC Milan in this season’s UCL.

Diaz is a tenacious attacker with pace. He’s a very good dribbler and powerful in the air, using his body well to get position on defenders.

He should fit in neatly for Sadio Mane on the left side when needed and will certainly rival the Senegalese for playing time.

A message from our new Red 😍 #VamosLuis pic.twitter.com/Be82uaW5wq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola