Manchester United suspend Mason Greenwood after abuse allegations

Manchester United has suspended Mason Greenwood “until further notice” after a woman released disturbing photos and audio alleging physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the England national team forward.

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” United said in a statement on Sunday. “We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

The incident is also subject to a police investigation as the Greater Manchester Police released a statement saying they were aware of the images and audio and that “enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The police also says they have a man in his 20s in custody.

Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches for United this season and has 129 senior appearances for the club after coming through its academy. He’s earned one cap for England.

