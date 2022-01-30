Newcastle United announces Bruno Guimares after reported $47M+ deal

Newcastle has addressed one of its most-glaring needs (for years) with the addition of Bruno Guimares from Lyon, a signature on a contract that will feel like a signature move for the club’s new ownership.

Thrice-capped by Brazil, Guimares won an Olympic gold medal with their U-23s and is currently with the Selecao for World Cup qualifying (Brazil has already sealed a place in Qatar).

The four-and-a-half year deal comes with a transfer price of about $47 million with almost $9 million more available in incentives.

A defensive midfielder who is terrific in possession and ball movement, the 24-year-old has three goals and eight assists in 71 senior appearances for Lyon. He was a bit more offensive at Brazilian club Atletico Paranense, scoring seven times with five assists in 81 matches.

“Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I’m delighted to secure him,” Howe said. “He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead. He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty.”

Newcastle has already addressed steel and experience by adding Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and the right back will join Guimares and Jonjo Shelvey in capability of reaching the attackers with pinpoint passes (No pressure, Chris Wood).

It’s going to be a dogfight at the bottom of the Premier League table, especially as Burnley looks to be using the Wood money to land Wout Weghorst. Watford’s getting healthier, too, and Norwich looks as good as it has all season.

Who is going to go down?

