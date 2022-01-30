The Premier League transfers are heating up in the January window, with plenty of deals being done in the final hours of the window.
We all know that Premier League transfers are tough to complete in January, but it seems like more moves are happening this time around as teams at the top and bottom of the table are so close together and want to separate themselves.
This is going to be a lot of fun to keep track of.
To stay on top of the latest moves in and out of all 20 clubs, we will update the list below as Premier League transfers are confirmed.
Arsenal
In
Lino Sousa (West Brom)
Out
Harry Clarke (Hibernian) Loan
Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma) Loan
Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough) Loan
Deyan Iliev (released)
Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln) Loan
Sead Kolasinac (Marseille) Free
Pablo Mari (Udinese) Loan
Karl Hein (Reading) Loan
Tyreece John-Jules (Sheff Wed) Loan
Calum Chambers (Aston Villa)
Ryan Alebiosu (Crewe Alexandra) Loan
Aston Villa
In
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) Loan
Lucas Digne (Everton) Undisclosed
Robin Olsen (Aston Villa) Loan
Calum Chambers (Arsenal)
Out
Keinan Davis (Nott’m Forest) Loan
Wesley (Internacional) Loan
Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Caleb Chukwuemeka (Livingston) Loan
Anwar El Ghazi (Everton) Loan
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) Loan
Cameron Archer (Preston) Loan
Arjan Raikhy (Grimsby) Loan
Louie Barry (Swindon) Loan
Brentford
In
Jonas Lossl (Midtjylland)
Out
Lachlan Brook (Adelaide United) Loan
Joe Adams (Dundalk)
Patrik Gunnarsson (Viking Fotballklubb)
Joel Valencia (Agrupacion Deportiva Alcorcon) Loan
Dominic Thompson (Ipswich) Loan
Mads Bidstrup (FC Nordsjaelland) Loan
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin)
Out
Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) Loan
Kacper Kozlowski (Royale Union St-Gilloise)
Leo Ostigard (Genoa) Loan
Jurgen Locadia (Bochum) Undisclosed
Taylor Richards (Birmingham) Loan
Christian Walton (Ipswich Town)
Burnley
Out
Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe) Loan
Anthony Glennon (Barrow) Loan
Chris Wood (Newcastle) Undisclosed
Ethen Vaughan (Farsley Celtic) Loan
Chelsea
Out
Lewis Baker (Stoke City)
Juan Castillo (Charlton Athletic) Loan
Crystal Palace
In
Killian Phillips (Drogheda United)
Out
Jake O’Brien (Swindon Town) Loan
Jacob Montes (RWD Molenbeek) Loan
James Taylor (Tonbridge Angels) Loan
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Accrington Stanley)
Ollie Webber (Portsmouth)
Rob Street (Newport County) Loan
Everton
In
Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev)
Nathan Patterson (Rangers)
Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) Loan
Out
Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)
Ellis Simms (Hearts) Loan
Leeds United
In
Mateo Joseph Fernandez (Espanyol)
Out
Ryan Edmondson (Port Vale) Loan
Cody Drameh (Cardiff City) Loan
Josh Galloway (FC United of Manchester) Loan
Bobby Kamwa (Dunfermline Athletic) Loan
Leicester City
Out
Jacob Wakeling (Barrow) Loan
Filip Benkovic (Released)
Kasey McAteer (Forest Green Rovers) Loan
Josh Eppiah (Northampton) Loan
Liverpool
In
Luis Diaz (Porto)
Out
Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone)
Morgan Boyes (Livingston)
Vitezslav Jaros (Notts County) Loan
Manchester City
Out
Ferran Torres (Barcelona)
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) Loan
James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers) Loan
Tommy Doyle (Cardiff City) Loan
Patrick Roberts (Sunderland)
Manchester United
Out
Teden Mengi (Birmingham City) Loan
Ethan Laird (AFC Bournemouth) Loan
Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli) Loan
Anthony Martial (Sevilla) Loan
Amad (Rangers) Loan
Newcastle United
In
Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)
Chris Wood (Burnley)
Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon)
Out
Joe White (Hartlepool) Loan
Norwich City
Out
Tom Dickson-Peters (Gillingham) Loan
Tyrese Omotoye (Carlisle) Loan
Bali Mumba (Peterborough United) Loan
Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) Loan
Gassan Ahadme (Burton Albion)
Onel Hernandez (Birmingham City) Loan
Josh Martin (Doncaster Rovers) Loan
Sebastian Soto (Livingston) Loan
Jordan Hugill (Cardiff) Loan
Southampton
In
Willy Caballero (Free)
Out
Sam McQueen (Retirement)
Jack Bycroft (Dorchester) Loan
Dan Nlundulu (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Jeremi Rodriguez (Burgos CF) Loan
Caleb Watts (Crawley Town) Loan
Kayne Ramsay (Ross County) Loan
Dynel Simeu (Carlisle) Loan
Tottenham Hotspur
Out
Kion Etete (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Dilan Markanday (Blackburn)
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) Loan
Nile John (Charlton) Loan
Watford
In
Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)
Hassane Kamara (Nice)
Samir (Udinese)
Edo Kayembe (Eupen)
Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux)
Out
Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Loan
Pontus Dahlberg (Gillingham) Loan
Ryan Cassidy (Bohemian) Loan
West Ham United
Out
Conor Coventry (MK Dons) Loan
Joseph Anang (St Patrick’s) Loan
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Hayao Kawabe (Grasshoppers)
Chiquinho (Estoril)
Jeong Sang-bin (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)
Out
Theo Corbeanu (MK Dons) Loan
Lewis Richards (Harrogate Town) Loan
Luke Matheson (Scunthorpe) Loan
Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami) Loan
Hayao Kawabe (Grasshoppers) Loan
Dion Sanderson (QPR) Loan
Jeong Sang-bin (Grasshoppers) Loan
Austin Samuels (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)
Adama Traore (Barcelona) Loan