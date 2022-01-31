Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heading to Barcelona on transfer deadline day, as the Catalan club have pulled off a huge shock.

[ MORE: Analysis, updates on Deadline Day ]

Aubameyang, 32, is out of favor at Arsenal after he was stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta due to several disciplinary issues.

The Gabon star hasn’t featured for Arsenal since December 6, and scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season.

He has scored 92 goals in 163 games in all competitions for Arsenal after he joined them from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, and was key in their FA Cup win in 2020, their Community Shield win in the same year and he helped them reach the League Cup and Europa League finals.

However, his four-year stay at Arsenal is over and he is now heading to Barcelona.

What is the deal?

Multiple outlets, including ESPN, are reporting that Barcelona will sign Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal. That’s right. For free. But, think about this. Auba had 18 months left on his contract and it is believed that getting him off the books will save Arsenal around $33.6 million over the next 18 months.

Aubameyang’s huge wages were thought to be a massive stumbling block for this deal, especially considering Barcelona’s financial issues.

But various reports have stated Aubameyang will take a substantial pay-cut to join Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that a medical is coming up for Aubameyang and he will soon be a Barcelona player.

“Barcelona are preparing contracts and paperworks for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Final stages of the negotiations – and medical now in place. Arsenal are completely out of the negotiation. They’ve just allowed Aubameyang to leave,” Romano said.

This move is right up there with one of the most intriguing in deadline day history.

The day started with Aubameyang being shown in Barcelona as a move was on, but then a few hours later it seemed to be off due to finances. Now, it’s almost complete. This escalated very quickly.

