The best move of the January transfer window has been confirmed, as Christian Eriksen has completed his incredible return to the game and has signed for Brentford.

What an amazing story.

Eriksen, 29, has signed a six-month contract with the Premier League new boys as he continues his remarkable recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch while playing for Denmark at the European Championships last summer.

The Danish playmaker left Inter Milan due to not being allowed to play in Serie A because of medical laws in Italy over the device he had fitted following his cardiac arrest. But he is able to play in other leagues and has sealed his return to the Premier League.

Eriksen played for Tottenham from 2013-20 and the Danish superstar will give everyone at Brentford a huge lift as they aim to push back into midtable in the second half of their debut Premier League season.

What has Eriksen said?

Christian Eriksen is certainly excited to return to action after seven months out.

“I am happy to announce I have signed for Brentford Football Club and I can’t wait to get started,” Eriksen said. “Hopefully I will see you all very soon!”

Brentford confirmed that Eriksen has been training with his former team Ajax in Amsterdam and has recently received his COVID-19 vaccination. In order to comply with restrictions, Eriksen will travel to London to begin his time at Brentford next week.

Speaking about his short-term deal, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is delighted to be reunited with the player he previously coached for Denmark’s U17 side.

“I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team,” Frank said.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground.”

Christian Eriksen will be joining a huge Danish contingent at Brentford among the coaching and playing staff, and this will be a perfect way for him to build up his match fitness in the coming months.

He has revealed it is his dream to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he is one step closer to achieving that.

