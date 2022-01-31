Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is believed that Dele Alli will be on the move on transfer deadline day, as Everton and Tottenham are in talks over the English midfielder.

A report from Fabrizio Romano states that the deal has been agreed between the two teams, as Dele Alli will join Everton on a permanent basis.

Alli, 25, is surplus to requirements at Tottenham under Antonio Conte and the north London club have been looking to offload Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and others late in the window.

When it comes to Dele Alli, it appears he was a top target of new Everton boss Frank Lampard and things are moving very quickly.

What is the latest?

Per the report from Romano, Alli will join Everton today and he will complete his medical in the next few hours.

Everton were not said to be in the running for Dele Alli all month, but this shows what hiring Frank Lampard can bring and the allure of working with one of the best midfielders in Premier League history will no doubt be very enticing to the England international as he aims to get his career back on track.

For Everton, this would be a very savvy move.

Along with signing Donny van de Beek from Manchester United (soon to be confirmed), this totally overhauls their midfield and brings more creativity and control.

If Lampard can get the best out of Dele Alli and can fine-tune his runs into the box and his finishing, then my word, this could be the deal of the window.

