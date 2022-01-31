Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League transfers are heating up in the January window, with plenty of deals being done in the final hours of the window.

We all know that Premier League transfers are tough to complete in January, but it seems like more moves are happening this time around as teams at the top and bottom of the table are so close together and want to separate themselves.

This is going to be a lot of fun to keep track of.

To stay on top of the latest moves in and out of all 20 clubs, we will update the list below as Premier League transfers are confirmed.

Arsenal

In

Lino Sousa (West Brom)

Out

Harry Clarke (Hibernian) Loan

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Roma) Loan

Folarin Balogun (Middlesbrough) Loan

Deyan Iliev (released)

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Lincoln) Loan

Sead Kolasinac (Marseille) Free

Pablo Mari (Udinese) Loan

Karl Hein (Reading) Loan

Tyreece John-Jules (Sheff Wed) Loan

Calum Chambers (Aston Villa)

Ryan Alebiosu (Crewe Alexandra) Loan

Nikolaj Moller (FC Den Bosch) Loan

Aston Villa

In

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) Loan

Lucas Digne (Everton) Undisclosed

Robin Olsen (Aston Villa) Loan

Calum Chambers (Arsenal)

Out

Keinan Davis (Nott’m Forest) Loan

Wesley (Internacional) Loan

Aaron Ramsey (Cheltenham Town) Loan

Caleb Chukwuemeka (Livingston) Loan

Anwar El Ghazi (Everton) Loan

Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) Loan

Cameron Archer (Preston) Loan

Arjan Raikhy (Grimsby) Loan

Louie Barry (Swindon) Loan

Brentford

In

Jonas Lossl (Midtjylland)

Christian Eriksen (Unattached) – Details

Out

Lachlan Brook (Adelaide United) Loan

Joe Adams (Dundalk)

Patrik Gunnarsson (Viking Fotballklubb)

Joel Valencia (Agrupacion Deportiva Alcorcon) Loan

Dominic Thompson (Ipswich) Loan

Mads Bidstrup (FC Nordsjaelland) Loan

Charlie Goode (Sheffield United) Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin)

Out

Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) Loan

Kacper Kozlowski (Royale Union St-Gilloise)

Leo Ostigard (Genoa) Loan

Jurgen Locadia (Bochum) Undisclosed

Taylor Richards (Birmingham) Loan

Christian Walton (Ipswich Town)

Burnley

In

Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

Out

Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe) Loan

Anthony Glennon (Barrow) Loan

Chris Wood (Newcastle) Undisclosed

Ethen Vaughan (Farsley Celtic) Loan

Chelsea

Out

Lewis Baker (Stoke City)

Juan Castillo (Charlton Athletic) Loan

Tariq Uwakwe (Crewe Alexandra)

Tino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town) Loan

Crystal Palace

In

Killian Phillips (Drogheda United)

Out

Jake O’Brien (Swindon Town) Loan

Jacob Montes (RWD Molenbeek) Loan

James Taylor (Tonbridge Angels) Loan

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Accrington Stanley)

Ollie Webber (Portsmouth)

Rob Street (Newport County) Loan

Everton

In

Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev)

Nathan Patterson (Rangers)

Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) Loan

Out

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Ellis Simms (Hearts) Loan

Leeds United

In

Mateo Joseph Fernandez (Espanyol)

Out

Ryan Edmondson (Port Vale) Loan

Cody Drameh (Cardiff City) Loan

Josh Galloway (FC United of Manchester) Loan

Bobby Kamwa (Dunfermline Athletic) Loan

Leicester City

Out

Jacob Wakeling (Barrow) Loan

Filip Benkovic (Released)

Kasey McAteer (Forest Green Rovers) Loan

Josh Eppiah (Northampton) Loan

Liverpool

In

Luis Diaz (Porto)

Out

Tony Gallacher (St Johnstone)

Morgan Boyes (Livingston)

Vitezslav Jaros (Notts County) Loan

Nat Phillips (Bournemouth) Loan

Manchester City

In

Julian Alvarez (River Plate)

Out

Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) Loan

James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers) Loan

Tommy Doyle (Cardiff City) Loan

Patrick Roberts (Sunderland)

Julian Alvarez (River Plate) Loan

Manchester United

Out

Teden Mengi (Birmingham City) Loan

Ethan Laird (AFC Bournemouth) Loan

Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli) Loan

Anthony Martial (Sevilla) Loan

Amad (Rangers) Loan

Newcastle United

In

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Chris Wood (Burnley)

Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon)

Out

Joe White (Hartlepool) Loan

Freddie Woodman (AFC Bournemouth) Loan

Norwich City

Out

Tom Dickson-Peters (Gillingham) Loan

Tyrese Omotoye (Carlisle) Loan

Bali Mumba (Peterborough United) Loan

Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) Loan

Gassan Ahadme (Burton Albion)

Onel Hernandez (Birmingham City) Loan

Josh Martin (Doncaster Rovers) Loan

Sebastian Soto (Livingston) Loan

Jordan Hugill (Cardiff) Loan

Southampton

In

Willy Caballero (Free)

Out

Sam McQueen (Retirement)

Jack Bycroft (Dorchester) Loan

Dan Nlundulu (Cheltenham Town) Loan

Jeremi Rodriguez (Burgos CF) Loan

Caleb Watts (Crawley Town) Loan

Kayne Ramsay (Ross County) Loan

Dynel Simeu (Carlisle) Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

Out

Kion Etete (Cheltenham Town) Loan

Dilan Markanday (Blackburn)

Jack Clarke (Sunderland) Loan

Nile John (Charlton) Loan

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) Loan

Watford

In

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)

Hassane Kamara (Nice)

Samir (Udinese)

Edo Kayembe (Eupen)

Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux)

Out

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Loan

Pontus Dahlberg (Gillingham) Loan

Ryan Cassidy (Bohemian) Loan

West Ham United

Out

Conor Coventry (MK Dons) Loan

Joseph Anang (St Patrick’s) Loan

Frederik Alves (Brondby)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Hayao Kawabe (Grasshoppers)

Chiquinho (Estoril)

Jeong Sang-bin (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Out

Theo Corbeanu (MK Dons) Loan

Lewis Richards (Harrogate Town) Loan

Luke Matheson (Scunthorpe) Loan

Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami) Loan

Hayao Kawabe (Grasshoppers) Loan

Dion Sanderson (QPR) Loan

Jeong Sang-bin (Grasshoppers) Loan

Austin Samuels (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Adama Traore (Barcelona) Loan

Bruno Jordao (Grasshopper Club Zurich) Loan

