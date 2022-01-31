Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham have signed both Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus.

Current Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici has gone back to his former club to pick up to intriguing signings.

Bentancur, a Uruguayan international, has signed on a permanent deal from Juve on a contract until 2026.

And he has been joined by his Juve teammate Kulusevski, who joins Spurs on loan. In terms of Kulusevski, he joins Tottenham on an initial 18-month loan and the move could become permanent.

Below are more details on both deals.

Uruguayan star arrives permanently

Bentancur, 24, has had a superb few years at Juventus but he is not in the plans of Max Allegri and Spurs have swooped in to snap him up.

After moving on Tanguy Ndombele, plus Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gill all expected to leave on loans and permanent deals, Antonio Conte needed reinforcements and Spurs have delivered.

Juventus confirmed the transfer fee to be $21 million over three years, plus there are add-ons which could see the deal increase by $6.7 million.

Bentancur is a smooth operator in central midfield and is definitely an upgrade on Conte’s current options in the engine room. He can keep Tottenham ticking over and is a serial winner, having won three Serie A titles and three Italian cups since joining in 2017 from Boca Juniors where he won two league titles. How is he still just 24 years old!?

Rising Swedish star has chance to impress

As for Dejan Kulusevski, the Swedish winger has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus this season but has huge potential.

Juventus say that Tottenham will pay $11.2 million to have Kulusevski until the summer of 2023 and have the option of making that move permanent for $39.2 million or if certain ‘sporting objectives’ are met by the player. For example, that is usually when he plays a certain number of games.

Kulusevski, 21, is a really intriguing prospect and has spent his entire professional career in Italy with Atalanta, Parma and Juventus.

He won the Serie A best young player award in 2019-20 but has scored just once in 20 Serie A appearances this season. However, 15 of those appearances have been off the bench as he’s been out of Allegri’s plans.

Given that Kulusevski is on loan, this is a chance for him to impress and the right winger will be given plenty of opportunities to support Heung-min Son and Harry Kane and he could even be deployed as a right wing-back.

