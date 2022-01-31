Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our Transfer Deadline Day live page will keep you updated with all of the latest moves around the Premier League, as the final hours of the January window are here.

From late loan deals, plus teams like Tottenham, Newcastle, Everton and Arsenal scrambling to get moves over the line, this promises to be a very dramatic day.

Why do teams always leave it to the last minute? Honestly, we don’t really care because it gives us this absolutely bonkers day of signings and late twists and turns.

There is never a dull moment on this day…

Transfer Deadline Day live!

January transfer window closes at 6pm ET

What do all 20 Premier League teams need? – Analysis

11:25am: Looks like it will be a busy end to deadline day for Spurs, with Dele Alli following Tanguy Ndombele, Gio Lo Celso and Bryan Gil out of the door.

Spurs will complete the signings of the Juventus duo this afternoon. Dejan Kulusevski will be on loan with an option to buy while Rodrigo Bentancur will be a permanent transfer.

Spurs will send out on loan Ndombele to Lyon, Gil to Valencia and Lo Celso to Villarreal #COYS — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) January 31, 2022

11am: To recap the moves today so far…

Christian Eriksen to Brentford on a short-term deal

Wout Weghorst to Burnley

Tanguy Ndombele to Lyon (loan)

Julian Alvarez to Manchester City

10:45am: Some of the details emerging about the Dele Alli deal are staggering. Just wild. Spurs will reportedly let him leave for nothing, and Everton will pay $13.4 million once he plays 20 games. Dele Alli had over two-and-a-half years left on his current Tottenham contract. Imagine that deal being mentioned a few years ago?

10:15am: Oh, wow, this Dele Alli news is moving fast. Reports suggest Everton and Spurs have agreed a fee for Dele Alli and he will undergo a medical in the next few hours.

9:45am: Reports swirling that new Everton boss Frank Lampard (Lamps isn’t wasting any time, is he!?) wants to try and sign Dele Alli today. Working under Lampard be a good move for Dele Alli, right?

9:25am: Here is the latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his potential move to Barcelona. Seems like there is still a little work to do, despite Auba being spotted out and about in Barcelona…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has arrived in Barcelona and is making "financial sacrifices" to get the deal over the line ✍️ pic.twitter.com/YkwrWXCi3S — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2022

9:20am: There are reports circling that Jesse Lingard may be able to leave Man United today after all. Newcastle and West Ham are pushing for a late move. Intriguing…

9:15am: Manchester City sign striker Julian Alvarez, 22, from River Plate, which was expected. The young Argentine international will join up with City this summer. Check this graphic out, City fans. A rising star is arriving this summer. Who needs Erling Haaland…

9am: In non transfer news, Frank Lampard is the new Everton boss. Who could he bring in? What does he have to do to succeed at Everton? Perhaps he could sign Christian Pulisic in the summer? Just leaving that one out there…

8:20am: Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson won’t join Leeds today, but the Premier League side want to sign him this summer. In the meantime, Takumi Minamino could come in on loan. Aaronson has got his hands full after the USMNT’s defeat at Canada which left them in a tricky position in qualifying.

"Leeds' number one target is the RB Salzburg midfield Brenden Aaronson" 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/q05sfFw7xa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2022

8:07am: Some deals we are expecting to be announced today: Donny van de Beek to Everton on loan, Matt Targett and Dan Burn heading to Newcastle, Rodrigo Betancur to Tottenham from Juventus for around $27.8 million and Tanguy Ndombele heading back to Lyon from Spurs. This is a lot busier than we all expected! Better go make another pot of coffee…

8am: Some of the wilder deals which clubs are trying to get done on deadline day include: Luka Jovic to Everton on loan, Benfica’s Darwin Nunez to West Ham for $80 million (highly unlikely) and Aaron Ramsey potentially to Glasgow Rangers from Juventus…

7:40am: Things are starting to heat up in terms of outgoings in the Premier League too. Arsenal’s former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading to Barcelona on loan. Auba has been spotted in Barcelona and reports say the deal is close to being confirmed, as Barca look to offload a few and bring in the Gabonese striker. It is ideal for Mikel Arteta to move Aubameyang on after his recent issues off the field, but won’t Arsenal be light in attack?

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is in Barcelona, confirmed as @gerardromero revealed. Understand he has a full agreement with Barça for a loan move, deal all but ready on player side. 🔴🛩 #FCB It only depends on Barcelona outgoings to complete the deal. Arsenal already approved. pic.twitter.com/UBc6UJA3a0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

7:20am: We also have a contender for the best-ever video when it comes to announcing a signing. Seriously. Now, it takes a lot to stand out these days but hats off to the social media team at Burnley as the Clarets signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg. Roll the clip. Genius.

7:10am: Christian Eriksen is officially a Brentford player! He has confirmed his incredible return to the game, and the Premier League, and has signed a short-term deal for the Bees. What an amazing story. Full details, here.

7am ET: Morning! Grab yourself a coffee wherever you are in the USA, whack Sky Sports News on via Peacock and why don’t we get caught up with the latest deals going on around the Premier League?

Okay. 11 hours to go. We have a few things to catch up on, early birds…

