Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a shock move Barcelona on transfer deadline day, as the Catalan club stunned pretty much everyone.

[ MORE: Analysis, updates on Deadline Day ]

Even though Aubameyang is yet to officially be announced as a Barcelona as paperwork is still being sorted out following his deal at Arsenal being terminated, the striker was seen training with Barcelona for the first time.

Aubameyang, 32, was out of favor at Arsenal after he was stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta due to several disciplinary issues.

The Gabon star hasn’t featured for Arsenal since December 6, and has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season.

WATCH our special ProSoccerTalk live Transfer Deadline Day show, starting at 5:30pm ET on Monday, January 31 as we wrap up the final hour of the January window.

He scored 92 goals in 163 games in all competitions for Arsenal after he joined them from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, and was key in their FA Cup win in 2020, their Community Shield win in the same year and he helped them reach the League Cup and Europa League finals.

However, his four-year stay at Arsenal is over and he is now at Barcelona.

What is the deal?

Barcelona will sign Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal. That’s right. For free.

But, think about this: Auba had 18 months left on his contract and it is believed that getting him off the books will save Arsenal around $33.6 million over the next 18 months.

Aubameyang’s huge wages were thought to be a massive stumbling block for this deal, especially considering Barcelona’s financial issues. But various reports have stated Aubameyang will take a substantial pay-cut to join Barcelona.

This move is right up there with one of the most intriguing in deadline day history.

The day started with Aubameyang being shown in Barcelona as a move was on, but then a few hours later it seemed to be off due to finances and apparently he was just visiting family in the city. Now, it’s almost complete.

This escalated very quickly and it is a move which seems to suit everyone. Arsenal get a player who didn’t fit their plans off the wage bill, Aubameyang gets to move on to a huge club and this new-look Barcelona get a proven goalscorer who can boost their top four push in La Liga.

Win-Win-Win scenario.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports