Dele Alli departed north London on transfer deadline day and signed for Everton and new manager Frank Lampard, as the mercurial midfielder has a fresh start.

Alli, 25, was deemed surplus to requirements at Tottenham under Antonio Conte and the north London club has offloaded Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and others late in the window.

When it comes to Dele Alli, it appears he was a top target of new Everton boss Frank Lampard and things moved very quickly.

What is Dele saying?

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports after sealing his move to Everton right on the deadline, Dele Alli had a smile on his face as he talked about his permanent switch to Goodison Park.

“I’m very excited, a bit tired from the long day but we got there in the end. I’m delighted,” Alli said. “I’ve had a few good conversations with him [Lampard] already, he’s a player I admired through his whole career watching him. I’m pleased to work with him, it’s very exciting, I’m sure we can do great things together.

“I just want to be happy playing football. Working with Lampard, and the great players Everton have got, is a great opportunity for me to do that. I’m excited to go there, show the fans what I can do, and help the club as much as I can.”

Is this a good move for all concerned?

Everton were not said to be in the running for Dele Alli all month, but this shows what hiring Frank Lampard can bring and the allure of working with one of the best midfielders in Premier League history is very enticing to the England international as he aims to get his career back on track.

For Everton, this is a very savvy move.

Along with signing Donny van de Beek from Manchester United, this totally overhauls their midfield and brings more creativity and control. The Toffees first have to pull clear of a relegation scrap but if (many would say when) they do, they have quality operators who can now create chances for Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Lampard can get the best out of Dele Alli and can fine-tune his runs into the box and his finishing, then my word, this could be the deal of the window.

