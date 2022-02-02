Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sealed a shock move Barcelona on transfer deadline day, as the Catalan club stunned pretty much everyone.

Aubameyang hs officially been announced as a new Barcelona player following his deal at Arsenal being terminated, as striker has already been training with Barcelona and under their head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Aubameyang, 32, was out of favor at Arsenal after he was stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta due to several disciplinary issues.

The Gabon star hasn’t featured for Arsenal since December 6, and has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season.

He scored 92 goals in 163 games in all competitions for Arsenal after he joined them from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, and was key in their FA Cup win in 2020, their Community Shield win in the same year and he helped them reach the League Cup and Europa League finals.

However, his four-year stay at Arsenal is over and he is now at Barcelona.

What is the deal?

Barcelona will sign Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal. That’s right. For free. But, think about this: Auba had 18 months left on his contract and it is believed that getting him off the books will save Arsenal around $33.6 million over the next 18 months.

Aubameyang’s huge wages were thought to be a massive stumbling block for this deal, especially considering Barcelona’s financial issues. But various reports have stated Aubameyang will take a substantial pay-cut to join Barcelona.

This move is right up there with one of the most intriguing in deadline day history.

A good move for everyone?

Deadline day started with Aubameyang being shown in Barcelona as a move was on, but then a few hours later it seemed to be off due to finances and apparently he was just visiting family in the city. Now, it’s complete.

Here are his first words as a Barcelona player.

❝ I'm happy to be here. I will give it my all to help the team ❞

This move escalated very quickly and it is one which seems to suit everyone.

Arsenal get a player who didn’t fit their plans off the wage bill, Aubameyang gets to move on to a huge club and this new-look Barcelona get a proven goalscorer who can boost their top four push in La Liga.

Win-Win-Win scenario.

You can definitely see Aubameyang scoring goals galore at the Nou Camp and the squad Xavi has can certainly use his experience and nous. In theory, this is a very good move for Barcelona and will be massive in their quest to get back into the Champions League.

As for Arsenal, they’ve been left light up front for the rest of the season with only Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah up top. That said, Auba’s departure will give Mikel Arteta the finances to chase a top-class striker this summer. If Arsenal can finish in the top four, they will be in a very good spot to recruit a game-changer.

Auba wasn’t going to play under Arteta so although this was a gamble, it helps fully turn a page for Arteta. His young team have an identity which Aubameyang just wasn’t part of. He helped then win an FA Cup and scored plenty of goals but in the end, Arsenal made the right call and everything worked out well for everyone.

