The latest transfer news involves USMNT duo DeAndre Yedlin and Brenden Aaronson, as one has sealed a move and the other is a man in demand.

Yedlin has secured his switch to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, while Aaronson has been linked with two European giants amid continued interest from Leeds United.

These Americans are at opposite ends of their careers and both are heading in very different directions with their next clubs.

Why don’t we dig a bit deeper on these deals?

Yedlin returns to MLS

This move was expected and it is a very good pick-up for Inter Miami.

Yedlin, 28, left Galatasaray by mutual consent last week and the USMNT right back has signed a three-year contract at Inter Miami, as the club have an option to extend it by another year to 2026. The Florida side were top of the allocation ranking, so had first pick on Yedlin and took the option.

The Seattle Sounders product has spent the last seven years in Europe after signing for Tottenham in 2015, then heading to Sunderland, Newcastle and Galatasaray before heading back to the USA.

Inter Miami are still in a rebuilding process under Phil Neville (they finished 11th in the Eastern Conference in 2021 and failed to make the playoffs) and Yedlin will add experience and speed down the right and he has improved defensively over the years. This is a savvy signing for Inter Miami.

Aaronson reportedly wanted by AC Milan, RB Leipzig

A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato states that Brenden Aaronson, 21, is wanted by AC Milan and a report from Germany states that RB Leipzig are also interested.

The USMNT winger has been a revelation at RB Salzburg following his arrival from the Philadelphia Union in January 2021.

That led to Leeds United tabling multiple bids for him this January, all of which were rebuffed, but the Premier League side is expected to go back in for Aaronson this summer with a bid close to $35 million.

However, this new report suggests that AC Milan and Leipzig are interested in Aaronson too. Which club would be the better fit for the hard-working, creative winger?

Leeds, probably, but only if Marcelo Bielsa remains in charge and if Raphinha leaves in the summer then Aaronson will be his direct replacement.

AC Milan and RB Leipzig would both be a good fit too, but this is all about if he’s going to play regularly. Right now he’s playing in the UEFA Champions League and he’s a starter for Salzburg. He should only make the next step up if he’s going somewhere he’s going to play week in, week out.

Leipzig makes the most sense for Salzburg given the ownership connection and well-trodden path between the two clubs. Perhaps if Jesse Marsch was still in charge at Leipzig then it would be a done deal, but Aaronson would still be a top target for the Bundesliga giants.

