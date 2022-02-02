Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Berhalter will hope for a bit more final product to match his side’s dominance — his words, not ours — during the 2-0 defeat to Canada in 2022 World Cup qualifying, as USMNT vs Honduras takes place in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET).

Presently, the temperature at time of kickoff is expected to be -1º F.

The defeat in Hamilton, Ontario, raised a number of questions from fans and pundits alike, as the USMNT was comfortably beaten by the leaders of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying without their best player, superstar winger Alphonso Davies, in the team. Though they held a lion’s share of the possession — Berhalter’s apparent reasoning for his side’s perceived dominance — the USMNT, in truth, created very little of serious danger to Milan Borjan’s goal. 0.17 xG for shots on target.

CANADA 2, #USMNT 0 * Good: The US was super active in midfield

* Bad: only 0.94 xG

* Horrible: only 0.17 xG for shots on target * Zardes: 1 shot (blocked), 0.05 xG, 0.01 xA, 0 chances created in 69 minutes pic.twitter.com/RJpbBgnmg5 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 31, 2022

It was the type of performance that will sometimes make even the most ardent of a manager’s supporters question whether or not the program is headed in the right direction. And still, a victory over Honduras (3 points from 10 games – already eliminated from qualification) on Wednesday would leave the USMNT (currently 18 points) in a strong position ahead of the final window in March, even with the quadrennial trip to Estadio Azteca to face Mexico (18 points) in the penultimate fixture. The USMNT can clinch neither a top-three (automatic) nor top-four (intercontinental playoff) spot on Wednesday.

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of USMNT vs Honduras.

USMNT team news, injuries, lineup options

Tyler Adams and Chris Richards, both of whom started against Canada, departed USMNT camp on Monday due to injuries suffered on Sunday. No one has been added to the roster, leaving Berhalter with 25 players in camp. On the plus side, Timothy Weah rejoined the team in Minnesota after he was denied entry into Canada due to international discrepancies over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Honduras team news, injuries, lineup options

For the first time in nearly a decade, Honduras appear to lack the top-end talent required to compete with, and consistently beat, the top sides in CONCACAF. The current generation has found it difficult to live up to the lofty standards set throughout much of the 2010s. That much was evident the last time these sides met back in September, when the USMNT won 4-1 in San Pedro Sula.

How to watch USMNT vs Honduras live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 pm ET, Wednesday (Feb. 2)

TV Channel: FS1, Unimas, TUDN

Online: Live analysis on NBCSports.com, here

