World Cup qualifying. Drink it in, it sometimes goes down smooth.
The 2022 World Cup is on the horizon and hosts Qatar, plus 10 European nations, Iran, South Korea, Argentina and Brazil, have sealed qualification to the finals.
As for the dates: the 2022 World Cup will be contested from Nov. 21 to December 18 by 32 teams.
Here’s a look at how nations are competing for the world’s most celebrated international trophy will be determined, as well as the current odds for who could win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup qualifying is getting very interesting and there are plenty of twists and turns ahead.
Qualified nations for 2022 World Cup
CAF: None
AFC: Qatar (hosts), Iran, South Korea
CONCACAF: None
CONMEBEOL: Brazil, Argentina
OFC: None
UEFA: Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands
UEFA World Cup qualifying playoffs schedule/draw results
Semifinals
Scotland vs Ukraine
Wales vs Austria
Russia vs Poland
Sweden vs Czech Republic
Italy vs North Macedonia
Portugal vs Turkey
Finals – will host
Wales/Austria vs Scotland/Ukraine
Russia/Poland vs Sweden/Czech Republic
Portugal/Turkey vs Italy/North Macedonia
The playoff semifinals will be held March 24-25, 2022, and the finals will be held March 28-29.
2022 World Cup qualifying inter-continental playoffs
(games will be played at a neutral site)
Asia (4th-round playoff winner) vs South America (5th-place finisher)
CONCACAF (4th-place finisher) vs Oceania (winner)
How to watch USMNT and CONCACAF World Cup qualifying
CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: NBC’s Telemundo Deportes and Universo + CBS, FoxSports.com, FS1, TUDN
October 7
USMNT 2-0 Jamaica – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica
Mexico 1-1 Canada
El Salvador 1-0 Panama
October 10
Costa Rica 2-1 El Salvador
Jamaica 0-0 Canada
Mexico 3-0 Honduras
Panama 1-0 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
October 13
USMNT 2-1 Costa Rica — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Canada 4-1 Panama
Honduras 0-2 Jamaica
El Salvador 0-2 Mexico
November 12
USMNT 2-0 Mexico — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Canada 1-0 Costa Rica
Honduras 2-3 Panama
El Salvador 1-1 Jamaica
November 16
Jamaica 1-1 USMNT
Canada 2-1 Mexico
Costa Rica 2-1 Honduras
Panama 2-1 El Salvador
January 27
Jamaica 1-2 Mexico
USMNT 1-0 El Salvador — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Honduras 0-2 Canada
Costa Rica 1-0 Panama
January 30
Canada 2-0 USMNT — ANALYSIS | PLAYER RATINGS | 3 THINGS
Panama 3-2 Jamaica
Honduras 0-2 El Salvador
Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica
Feb. 2
7pm ET: Jamaica vs Costa Rica
7:30pm: USMNT vs Honduras
9pm: El Salvador vs Canada
10pm: Mexico vs Panama
March 24
Mexico vs USMNT
Costa Rica vs Canada
Panama vs Honduras
Jamaica vs El Salvador
March 27
Honduras vs Mexico
USMNT vs Panama
El Salvador vs Costa Rica
Canada vs Jamaica
March 30
Costa Rica vs USMNT
Jamaica vs Honduras
Panama vs Canada
Mexico vs El Salvador
African (CAF) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Africa will put five teams in the 2022 World Cup.
The first round has already been staged, and the second round will not begin until May 31, 2021. It will run through Oct. 12, 2021.
The second round groups have been drawn but game dates have not been finalized.
Ten winners from the second round will be drawn into five home-and-away third round ties.
Wednesday Sept. 1
Central African Republic 1-1 Cape Verde
Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Guinea
Senegal 2-0 Togo
Mali 1-0 Rwanda
Libya 2-1 Gabon
Egypt 1-0 Angola
Thursday Sept. 2
Kenya 0-0 Uganda
DR Congo 1-1 Tanzania
Niger 0-2 Burkina Faso
Namibia 1-1 Congo
Madagascar 0-1 Benin
Algeria 8-0 Djibouti
Morocco 2-0 Sudan
Friday Sept. 3
Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast
Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa
Nigeria 2-0 Liberia
Mauritania 1-2 Zambia
Tunisia 3-0 Equatorial Guinea
Cameroon 2-0 Malawi
Ghana 1-0 Ethiopia
Sunday Sept. 5
Rwanda 1-1 Kenya
Togo 0-1 Namibia
Gabon 1-1 Egypt
Monday Sept. 6
Djibouti 2-4 Niger
Uganda 0-0 Mali
Benin 1-1 DR Congo
Liberia 1-0 Central American Republic
South Africa 1-0 Ghana
Guinea vs Morocco — postponed
Ivory Coast 2-1 Cameroon — 3pm ET
Tuesday Sept. 7
Zambia 0-2 Tunisia
Malawi 1-0 Mozambique
Tanzania 3-2 Madagascar
Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Mauritania
Cape Verde 1-2 Nigeria
Republic of Congo 1-3 Senegal
Ethiopia 1-0 Zimbabwe
Burkina Faso 1-1 Algeria
Angola 0-1 Libya
Sudan 2-4 Guinea-Bissau
October 6
Sudan 1-1 Guinea
Morocco 5-0 Guinea-Bissau
October 7
Tanzania 0-1 Benin
Liberia 1-2 Cape Verde
Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Zambia
Rwanda 0-1 Uganda
Nigeria 0-1 Central African Republic
Mali 5-0 Kenya
Tunisia 3-0 Mauritania
Dem Rep of Congo 2-0 Madagascar
October 8
Malawi 0-3 Ivory Coast
Cameroon 3-1 Mozambique
Angola 3-1 Gabon
Egypt 1-0 Libya
Algeria 6-1 Niger
Djibouti 0-4 Burkina Faso
October 9
Ethiopia 1-3 South Africa
Guinea 2-2 Sudan
Ghana 3-1 Zimbabwe
Togo 1-1 Republic of Congo
Guinea-Bissau 0-3 Morocco
Senegal 4-1 Namibia
October 10
Central African Republic 0-2 Nigeria
Uganda 1-0 Rwanda
Kenya 0-1 Mali
Benin 0-1 Tanzania
Madagascar 1-0 Dem Rep of Congo
Zambia 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
Cape Verde 1-0 Liberia
Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia
October 11
Mozambique 0-1 Cameroon
Gabon 2-0 Angola
Ivory Coast 2-1 Malawi
Burkina Faso 2-0 Djibouti
Libya 0-3 Egypt
October 12
Zimbabwe 0-1 Ghana
Namibia 1-3 Senegal
South Africa 1-0 Ethiopia
Niger 0-4 Algeria
Republic of Congo 1-2 Togo
Guinea 1-4 Morocco
November 10
Rwanda 0-3 Mali
Uganda 1-1 Kenya
November 11
Angola 2-2 Egypt
Djibouti 0-4 Algeria
Sudan 0-3 Morocco
Liberia 0-1 Nigeria
Ethiopia 1-1 Ghana
Togo 1-1 Senegal
Equatorial Guinea 0-0 Tunisia
Tanzania 0-3 Dem Rep of Congo
Malawi 0-4 Cameroon
South Africa 1-0 Zimbabwe
Zambia 4-0 Mauritania
Benin 2-0 Madagascar
Guinea 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Burkina Faso 1-1 Niger
DR Congo 1-1 Namibia
Cape Verde 0-1 Central African Republic
November 13
Ivory Coast 3-0 Mozambique
November 14-16
Egypt 2-1 Gabon
Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso
Morocco 3-0 Guinea
Ghana 1-0 South Africa
Nigeria 1-1 Cape Verde
Senegal 2-0 Rep of Congo
Tunisia 3-1 Zambia
Cameroon 1-0 Ivory Coast
Dem Rep of Congo 2-0 Benin
Mali 1-0 Uganda
Madagascar 1-1 Tanzania
Kenya 2-1 Rwanda
Zimbabwe 1-1 Ethiopia
Libya 1-1 Angola
Namibia 0-1 Togo
Mozambique 1-0 Malawi
Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Sudan
Mauritania 1-1 Equatorial Guinea
Niger 7-2 Djibouti
Liberia 3-1 Central African Republic
CAF World Cup qualifying playoffs
March 24-26
Egypt vs Senegal
Cameroon vs Algeria
Ghana vs Nigeria
Dem Rep of Congo vs Morocco
Mali vs Tunisia
March 27-29
Tunisia vs Mali
Morocco vs Dem Rep of Congo
Nigeria vs Ghana
Algeria vs Cameroon
Senegal vs Egypt
Asian (AFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Currently in the second round of World Cup qualifying, the first-place teams from eight groups will make the third round along with four second-place teams (a fifth if hosts Qatar are among the aforementioned 12).
The third round has two groups of six teams. The first two teams in each group make the World Cup.
The two third-place teams play home-and-away on March 24 and 29, 2022, with the winner making the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.
Third round
Thursday Sept. 2
Japan 0-1 Oman
South Korea 0-0 Iraq
Iran 1-0 Syria
UAE 0-0 Lebanon
Australia 3-0 China
Saudi Arabia 3-1 Vietnam
Tuesday Sept. 7
South Korea 1-0 Lebanon
Vietnam 0-1 Australia
China 0-1 Japan
Oman 0-1 Saudi Arabia
Syria 1-1 UAE
Iraq 0-3 Iran
October 7
South Korea 2-1 Syria
Iraq 0-0 Lebanon
UAE 0-1 Iran
Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan
China 3-2 Vietnam
Australia 3-1 Oman
October 12
Japan 2-1 Australia
Iran 1-1 South Korea
Syria 2-3 Lebanon
Oman 3-1 Vietnam
UAE 2-2 Iraq
Saudi Arabia 3-2 China
November 11
Australia 0-0 Saudi Arabia
South Korea 1-0 UAE
Lebanon 1-2 Iran
Vietnam 0-1 Japan
China 1-1 Oman
Iraq 1-1 Syria
November 16
Lebanon 0-1 UAE
Vietnam 0-1 Saudi Arabia
China 1-1 Australia
Iraq 0-3 South Korea
Oman 0-1 Japan
Syria 0-3 Iran
Jan. 27
Australia 4-0 Vietnam
Japan 2-0 China
Lebanon 0-1 South Korea
Iran 1-0 Iraq – IRAN CLINCHES BERTH
UAE 2-0 Syria
Saudi Arabia 1-0 Oman
Feb. 1
Japan 2-0 Saudi Arabia
Lebanon 1-1 Iraq
Vietnam 3-1 China
Syria 0-2 South Korea – SOUTH KOREA CLINCHES BERTH
Iran 1-0 UAE
Oman vs Australia
March 24
Australia vs Japan
Lebanon vs Syria
China vs Saudi Arabia
Iraq vs UAE
Vietnam vs Oman
South Korea vs Iran
March 29
Iran vs Lebanon
UAE vs South Korea
Saudi Arabia vs Australia
Syria vs Iraq
Oman vs China
Japan vs Vietnam
CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
North and Central America’s first round of qualifying began in March, and now we know who’s qualified to join the USMNT, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica in the second stage Octagonal.
Four of the eight teams will qualify for the World Cup, with a fifth team making an inter-confederation playoff, scheduled for June 2022.
Here are the first three rounds of matches
September 2
Canada 1-1 Honduras
Panama 0-0 Costa Rica
Mexico 2-1 Jamaica
El Salvador 0-0 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
September 5
Jamaica 0-3 Panama
Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico
El Salvador 0-0 Honduras
USMNT 1-1 Canada – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
September 8
Canada 3-0 El Salvador
Costa Rica 1-1 Jamaica
Panama 1-1 Mexico – RECAP
Honduras 1-4 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
October 7
USMNT 2-0 Jamaica – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica
Mexico 1-1 Canada
El Salvador 1-0 Panama
October 10
Costa Rica 2-1 El Salvador
Jamaica 0-0 Canada
Mexico 3-0 Honduras
Panama 1-0 USMNT – 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
October 13
USMNT 2-1 Costa Rica — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Canada 4-1 Panama
Honduras 0-2 Jamaica
El Salvador 0-2 Mexico
November 12
USMNT 2-0 Mexico — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Canada 1-0 Costa Rica
Honduras 2-3 Panama
El Salvador 1-1 Jamaica
November 16
Jamaica 1-1 USMNT
Canada 2-1 Mexico
Costa Rica 2-1 Honduras
Panama 2-1 El Salvador
January 27
Jamaica 1-2 Mexico
USMNT 1-0 El Salvador — 3 THINGS | PLAYER RATINGS
Honduras 0-2 Canada
Costa Rica 1-0 Panama
January 30
Canada 2-0 USMNT — ANALYSIS | PLAYER RATINGS | 3 THINGS
Panama 3-2 Jamaica
Honduras 0-2 El Salvador
Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica
Feb. 2
7pm ET: Jamaica vs Costa Rica
7:30pm: USMNT vs Honduras
9pm: El Salvador vs Canada
10pm: Mexico vs Panama
March 24
Mexico vs USMNT
Costa Rica vs Canada
Panama vs Honduras
Jamaica vs El Salvador
March 27
Honduras vs Mexico
USMNT vs Panama
El Salvador vs Costa Rica
Canada vs Jamaica
March 30
Costa Rica vs USMNT
Jamaica vs Honduras
Panama vs Canada
Mexico vs El Salvador
CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Each of 10 teams plays the other nine home-and-away. The top four teams make the World Cup and the fifth-place team goes to the inter-confederation playoffs, scheduled for June 2022.
Out of all of the continental World Cup qualifying campaigns, this has to be the best.
Argentina and Brazil have already qualified, while Ecuador has secured at least a playoff spot and are on the cusp of automatic qualification. Chile, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay are battling for fourth and fifth place.
Matchday 1
Uruguay 2-1 Chile
Paraguay 2-2 Peru
Argentina 1-0 Ecuador
Colombia 3-0 Venezuela
Brazil 5-0 Bolivia
Matchday 2
Bolivia 1-2 Argentina
Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay
Venezuela 0-1 Paraguay
Peru 2-4 Brazil
Chile 2-2 Colombia
Matchday 3
Colombia 0-3 Uruguay
Brazil 1-0 Venezuela
Bolivia 2-3 Ecuador
Argentina 1-1 Paraguay
Chile 2-0 Peru
Matchday 4
Uruguay 0-2 Brazil
Peru 0-2 Argentina
Venezuela 2-1 Chile
Paraguay 1-1 Bolivia
Ecuador 6-1 Colombia
Matchday 5 — Postponed to Oct. 10
Colombia 0-0 Brazil
Venezuela 2-1 Ecuador
Bolivia 1-0 Peru
Argentina 3-0 Uruguay
Chile 2-0 Paraguay
Matchday 6 — Postponed to Sept. 5
Brazil v Argentina — Suspended
Ecuador 0-0 Chile
Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia
Paraguay 1-1 Colombia
Peru 1-0 Venezuela
Matchday 7
Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay
Peru 0-3 Colombia
Brazil 2-0 Ecuador
Bolivia 3-1 Venezuela
Argentina 1-1 Chile
Matchday 8
Colombia 2-2 Argentina
Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay
Paraguay 0-2 Brazil
Chile 1-1 Bolivia
Ecuador 1-2 Peru
Matchday 9
Bolivia 1-1 Colombia
Ecuador 2-0 Paraguay
Venezuela 1-3 Argentina
Peru 1-1 Uruguay
Chile 0-1 Brazil
Matchday 10
Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador
Paraguay 2-1 Venezuela
Colombia 3-1 Chile
Argentina 3-0 Bolivia
Brazil 2-0 Peru
Matchday 11
Uruguay 0-0 Colombia
Peru 2-0 Chile
Venezuela 1-3 Brazil
Paraguay 0-0 Argentina
Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia
Matchday 12
Colombia 0-0 Ecuador
Brazil 4-1 Uruguay
Bolivia 4-0 Paraguay
Argentina 1-0 Peru
Chile 3-0 Venezuela
Matchday 13
Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela
Paraguay 0-1 Chile
Brazil 1-0 Colombia
Peru 3-0 Bolivia
Uruguay 0-1 Argentina
Matchday 14
Colombia 0-0 Paraguay
Venezuela 1-2 Peru
Bolivia 0-0 Uruguay
Argentina 0-0 Brazil
Chile 0-2 Ecuador
Matchday 15 — January 27-28
Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay
Chile 1-2 Argentina
Ecuador 1-1 Brazil
Colombia 0-1 Peru
Venezuela 4-1 Bolivia
February 1
Uruguay 4-1 Venezuela
Peru 1-1 Ecuador
Brazil 4-0 Paraguay
Bolivia 2-3 Chile
Argentina 1-0 Colombia
March 24
Uruguay v Peru
Colombia v Bolivia
Brazil v Chile
Paraguay v Ecuador
Argentina v Venezuela
March 29
Peru v Paraguay
Venezuela v Colombia
Bolivia v Brazil
Chile v Uruguay
Ecuador v Argentina
Oceanic (OFC) World Cup qualif. schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
The 11 nations of Oceania compete for one spot in the inter-confederations playoffs in June 2022.
Australia is no longer in OFC but advanced to eight of the other nine playoffs, with Israel winning OFC in 1990 after competing in the confederation for political reasons.
Only four times has an OFC team gone to World Cup, Australia in 1974 and 2006 and New Zealand in 1982 and 2010.
March 13 — Qualification match
Tonga vs Cook Islands
March 17 — Group stage
Tonga/Cook Islands vs Solomon Islands
Tahiti vs Vanuatu
March 18 — Group stage
Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand
New Caledonia vs Fiji
March 20 — Group stage
Tonga/Cook Islands vs Tahiti
Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
March 21 — Group stage
New Zealand vs Fiji
Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia
March 24 — Group stage
Vanuatu vs Tonga/Cook Islands
Solomon Islands vs Tahiti
New Zealand vs New Caledonia
Fiji vs Papua New Guinea
March 27 — Semifinals
Group A winner vs Group B runner-up
Group B winner vs Group A runner-up
March 30 — Final
UEFA World Cup qualifying schedule (SCORES + LATEST NEWS)
Thirteen European nations get spots in the 2022 World Cup.
The winners of the home-and-away round-robin group stage, held March to November 2021, go to the World Cup, as this qualifying tournament is always absolutely bonkers.
Ten runners-up will be joined by the best two Nations League group winners that did not finish in the top two of their qualifying group. The 12 teams will be separated into three groups of four, who will play semifinals and finals to determine the three remaining World Cup participants from UEFA.
The playoff semifinals will be held March 24-25, 2022, and the finals will be held March 28-29.
March 24-25
Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan
Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland
Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
France 1-1 Ukraine
Belgium 3-1 Wales
Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic
Gibraltar 0-3 Norway
Turkey 4-2 Netherlands
Latvia 1-2 Montenegro
Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia
Malta 1-3 Russia
Slovenia 1-0 Croatia
Spain 1-1 Greece
Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland
Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
Israel 0-2 Denmark
Hungary 3-3 Poland
Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
Scotland 2-2 Austria
Germany 3-0 Iceland
Andorra 0-1 Albania
Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia
Romania 3-2 North Macedonia
England 5-0 San Marino
Sweden 1-0 Georgia
March 27-28
Russia 2-1 Slovenia
Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar
Croatia 1-0 Cyprus
Norway 0-3 Turkey
Netherlands 2-0 Latvia
Belarus 4-2 Estonia
Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium
Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg
Slovakia 2-2 Malta
Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Kazakhstan 0-2 France
Denmark 8-0 Moldova
Albania 0-2 England
Georgia 1-2 Spain
Armenia 2-0 Iceland
Romania 0-1 Germany
Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands
Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
Bulgaria 0-2 Italy
San Marino 0-3 Hungary
Ukraine 1-1 Finland
North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein
Israel 1-1 Scotland
Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
Poland 3-0 Andorra
March 30-31
Germany 1-2 North Macedonia
Turkey 3-3 Latvia
Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia
Belgium 8-0 Belarus
Armenia 3-2 Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France
Andorra 1-4 Hungary
Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands
Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal
Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia
Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland
Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
Austria 0-4 Denmark
Greece 1-1 Georgia
Croatia 3-0 Malta
Wales 1-0 Czech Republic
Slovakia 2-1 Russia
San Marino 0-2 Albania
Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan
Moldova 1-4 Israel
Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands
Spain 3-1 Kosovo
Montenegro 0-1 Norway
Lithuania 0-2 Italy
England 2-1 Poland
September 1
Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine
Portugal 2-1 Ireland – Ronaldo breaks men’s record
France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar
Norway 1-1 Netherlands
Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel
Moldova 0-2 Austria
Denmark 2-0 Scotland
Russia 0-0 Croatia
Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan
Turkey 2-2 Montenegro
Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia
Malta 3-0 Cyprus
September 2
Georgia 0-1 Kosovo
Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus
Andorra 2-0 San Marino
Poland 4-1 Albania
Italy 1-1 Bulgaria
Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
Estonia 2-5 Belgium
Sweden 2-1 Spain
Iceland 0-2 Romania
Hungary 0-4 England
September 4
Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan
Latvia 0-2 Norway
Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Cyprus 0-2 Russia
Slovenia 1-0 Malta
Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark
Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey
Ukraine 1-1 France
Israel 5-2 Austria
Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
Scotland 1-0 Moldova
September 5
Belarus 2-3 Wales
Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia
Albania 1-0 Hungary
England 4-0 Andorra
Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania
Spain 4-0 Georgia
Germany 6-0 Armenia
Switzerland 0-0 Italy
San Marino 1-7 Poland
Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic
Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein
Kosovo 1-1 Greece
September 7
Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal
Russia 2-0 Malta
Norway 5-1 Gibraltar
France 2-0 Finland
Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova
Montenegro 0-0 Latvia
Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus
Denmark 5-0 Israel
Croatia 3-0 Slovenia
Netherlands 6-1 Turkey
Austria 0-1 Scotland
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan
Ireland 1-1 Serbia
September 8
Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein
Iceland 0-4 Germany
Belarus 0-1 Belgium
Hungary 2-1 Andorra
North Macedonia 0-0 Romania
Poland 1-1 England
Albania 5-0 San Marino
Kosovo 0-2 Spain
Italy 5-0 Lithuania
Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland
Wales 0-0 Estonia
Greece 2-1 Sweden
October 8
Czech Republic 2-2 Wales
Estonia 2-0 Belarus
Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro
Latvia 0-1 Netherlands
Turkey 1-1 Norway
Cyprus 0-3 Croatia
Malta 0-4 Slovenia
Russia 1-0 Slovakia
Germany 2-1 Romania
Iceland 1-1 Armenia
Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia
October 9
Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland
Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia
Georgia 0-2 Greece
Sweden 3-0 Kosovo
Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria
Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Kazakhstan 02- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Finland 1-2 Ukraine
Scotland 3-2 Israel
Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria
Moldova 0-4 Denmark
Andorra 0-5 England
Hungary 0-1 Albania
Poland 5-0 San Marino
October 11
Belarus 0-2 Czech Republic
Estonia 0-1 Wales
Latvia 1-2 Turkey
Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar
Norway 2-0 Montenegro
Croatia 2-2 Slovakia
Cyprus 2-2 Malta
Slovenia 1-2 Russia
Iceland 4-0 Liechtenstein
North Macedonia 0-4 Germany – GERMANY QUALIFIES
Romania 1-0 Armenia
October 12
Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg
Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan
Kosovo 1-2 Georgia
Sweden 2-0 Greece
Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland
Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland
Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland
Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Denmark 1-0 Austria – DENMARK QUALIFIES
Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland
Israel 2-1 Moldova
England 1-1 Hungary
San Marino 0-3 Andorra
Albania 0-1 Poland
November 11
Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal
Georgia 2-0 Sweden
Greece 0-1 Spain
Russia 6-0 Cyprus
Malta 1-7 Croatia
Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia
Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia
Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein
Romania 0-0 Iceland
November 12
Italy 1-1 Switzerland
Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania
Austria 4-2 Israel
Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands
Moldova 0-2 Scotland
Andorra 1-4 Poland
England 5-0 Albania
Hungary 4-0 San Marino
November 13
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Finland
France 8-0 Kazakhstan
Norway 0-0 Latvia
Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar
Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands
Belgium 3-1 Estonia
Wales 5-1 Belarus
November 14
Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland
Portugal 1-2 Serbia
Greece 1-1 Kosovo
Spain 1-0 Sweden
Croatia 1-0 Russia
Malta 0-6 Slovakia
Slovenia 2-1 Cyprus
Armenia 1-4 Germany
Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania
North Macedonia 3-1 Iceland
November 15
Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy
Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria
Austria 4-1 Moldova
Israel 3-2 Faroe Islands
Scotland 2-0 Denmark
Albania 4-1 Andorra
Poland 1-2 Hungary
San Marino 0-10 England
November 16
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Finland vs France
Czech Republic vs Estonia
Wales vs Belgium
Gibraltar vs Latvia
Montenegro vs Turkey
Netherlands vs Norway
Odds to win the 2022 World Cup (full odds by PointsBet)
Brazil +550
France +600
England +750
Spain +850
Germany +1000
Italy +1000
Belgium +1100
Argentina +1100
Netherlands +1600
Portugal +1600
Denmark +3300
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Colombia +5000
Chile +6000
USMNT +8000
Mexico +9000
Serbia +9000
Sweden +9000
Turkey +9000
Switzerland +12500
Austria +15000
Bosnia and Herzegovina +15000
Czech Republic +15000
Ukraine +15000
Russia +15000
Poland +15000
Qatar +15000
Wales +20000
Paraguay +20000
Algeria +20000
Australia +20000
Cameroon +20000
China +20000
Ecuador +20000
Egypt +20000
Ghana +20000
Greece +20000
Ivory Coast +20000
Norway +20000
Romania +20000
Iceland +20000
Japan +20000
Morocco +20000
Nigeria +20000
Peru +20000
Romania +20000
Senegal +20000
Slovakia +25000
Slovenia +25000
Bulgaria +30000
South Korea +30000
Montenegro +30000
Republic of Ireland +30000
Iran +30000
Tunisia +30000
Northern Ireland +50000
Israel +50000
Scotland +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Albania +50000
Canada +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Cyprus +50000
Finland +50000
Georgia +50000
Honduras +50000
Saudi Arabia +50000
South Africa +50000
Hungary +50000
Kosovo +50000
New Zealand +50000
Panama +100000
Malta +100000
Iraq +100000
India +100000
🇧🇷 Brazil: +550
🇫🇷 France: +600
