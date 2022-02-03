Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup is at the fourth round stage, as plenty of mouthwatering ties have been set up.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

There are only three all-Premier League ties with Wolves vs Norwich, Everton vs Brentford and Tottenham vs Brighton. That means plenty of upsets could still happen as Man City, Man United and current holders Leicester City all face tough tests against in-form second tier teams.

West Ham head to sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers in what looks like the tie of the round, while Southampton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea will all be on upset alert as they host lower league opponents. The competition really could be wide-open after this round.

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.

How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time

Kick off: Feb. 4-6

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup fourth round schedule

All kick off times 10am EST, unless otherwise stated

Friday, Feb. 4

3pm: Manchester United vs Middlesbrough

Saturday, Jan. 5

7:30am: Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United

7:30am: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Peterborough vs Queens Park Rangers

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolves vs Norwich City

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Southampton vs Coventry City

Everton vs Brentford

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool

12:30pm: Cambridge United vs Luton Town

3pm: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, Feb. 6

7am: Liverpool vs Cardiff City

11am: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City

1:30pm: Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

FA Cup fourth round predictions

Friday, Feb. 4

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough

Saturday, Jan. 5

Kidderminster Harriers 1-3 West Ham United

Chelsea 5-1 Plymouth Argyle

Peterborough 1-1 Queens Park Rangers* QPR win on penalty kicks

Manchester City 4-2 Fulham

Wolves 2-1 Norwich City

Huddersfield Town 3-0 Barnsley

Southampton 3-1 Coventry City

Everton 2-0 Brentford

Stoke City 1-2 Wigan Athletic

Crystal Palace 3-1 Hartlepool

Cambridge United 2-1 Luton Town* After Extra Time

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, Feb. 6

Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leicester City

Bournemouth 3-0 Boreham Wood

Latest FA Cup odds (click here for full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City +270

Chelsea +500

Liverpool +550

Manchester United +800

Tottenham +1100

West Ham United +1200

Leicester City +1400

Wolves +2200

Everton +2500

Crystal Palace +2500

Southampton +3000

Brighton +3300

Brentford +5000

Norwich City +8000

Bournemouth +8000

Fulham +9000

Nottingham Forest +9000

Stoke City +9000

Huddersfield Town +9000

Queens Park Rangers +10000

Barnsley +15000

Cardiff City +15000

Middlesbrough +15000

Coventry +15000

Luton +15000

Peterborough United +20000

Wigan +30000

Cambridge United +50000

Plymouth Argyle +50000

Hartlepool United +50000

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Follow @NicholasMendola