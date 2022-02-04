Club World Cup: How to watch live, stream link, Chelsea team news

Chelsea are already the reigning European champions, and next week they’ll try to conquer the world when they make their return to the FIFA Club World Cup.

This year’s Club World Cup comes immediately on the heels of the recent international window for players from CONCACAF, South American and Asian nations — a newly created window to accommodate 2022 World Cup qualifying — forcing most leagues across Europe to pause their fixtures last weekend, thus creating further fixture congestion for players at a time when Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is explicitly calling pleading for fewer games.

“In this one year now at Chelsea, we’ve had 67 matches or something like this,” Tuchel said in his press conference on Friday. “And then if you add European competitions, qualifiers for the national team players, and more, it’s immense and the effort is huge.

“Now, it’s about quantity and not about quality. The people want to see quality football and the quality players, and for this they need rest — not be injured and healthy. We need a leaner schedule.”

Alas, Chelsea will begin their Club World Cup campaign next Wednesday (Feb. 9), when they face the winner of Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates) in the semifinal round. Brazilian giants and Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras headline the other half of the bracket, which also features CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey from Mexico and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

How to watch Club World Cup (in USA)

TV: FS2, Fox Deportes

Chelsea injuries & team news

QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Christensen (COVID-19), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) | OUT: Edouard Mendy (international duty), Reece James (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee)

Club World Cup schedule & results

Thursday, Feb. 3

Match 1 (first round): Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates) 4-1 AS Pirae (Tahiti)

Saturday, Feb. 5

Match 2 (second round): Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Monterrey (Mexico)

Sunday, Feb. 6

Match 3 (second round): Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates)

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Match 4 (semifinals): Palmeiras (Brazil) vs Match 2 winners

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Match 5 (semifinals): Match 3 winners vs Chelsea (England)

Match 6 (fifth-place): Match 2 losers vs Match 3 losers

Saturday, Feb. 12

Match 7 (third place): Match 4 losers vs Match 5 losers

Match 8 (final): Match 4 winners vs Match 5 winners

