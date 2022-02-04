Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 19 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Cedric Soares (hip) | OUT: Mohamed Elneny (international duty)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (thigh) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (international duty), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Trezeguet (international duty)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: David Raya (knee), Mathias Jorgensen (hamstring) | OUT: Josh Dasilva (fitness), Julian Jeanvier (knee), Tarique Fosu (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (COVID-19), Jason Steele (back), Moises Caicedo (international duty) | OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (international duty), Ashley Barnes (fitness), Charlie Taylor (foot) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (illness), Matej Vydra (hernia), Josh Brownhill (suspension)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Andreas Christensen (COVID-19), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) | OUT: Edouard Mendy (international duty), Reece James (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Tomkins (undisclosed) | OUT: Cheikhou Kouyate (international duty), James McArthur (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) | OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (ankle), Patrick Bamford (ankle), Junior Firpo (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (calf), Adam Forshaw (thigh), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) | OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Sam Greenwood (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), Jamie Vardy (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (leg), Nampalys Mendy (international duty)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (hip), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Divock Origi (knee) | OUT: Mohamed Salah (international duty), Sadio Mane (international duty)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Riyad Mahrez (international duty), Zack Steffen (back), Liam Delap (ankle), Cole Palmer (undisclosed) | OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (knock), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jesse Lingard (personal), Victor Lindelof (illness), Edinson Cavani (undisclosed), | OUT: Eric Bailly (international duty), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (groin), Matt Ritchie (knee), Paul Dummett (calf) | OUT: Callum Wilson (calf), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Federico Fernandez (thigh)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Billy Gilmour (ankle), Mathias Normann (abdomen), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Lukas Rupp (thigh), Jakob Sorensen (knee) | OUT: Tim Krul (shoulder)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Nathan Tella (groin)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Som Heung-min (undisclosed), Cristian Romero (thigh)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Foster (COVID-19), Craig Cathcart (COVID-19), Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Emmanuel Dennis (suspension), Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh), Kwadwo Baah (ankle)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lukasz Fabianski (COVID-19), Said Benrahma (international duty) | OUT: Mark Noble (knee), Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (thigh)

