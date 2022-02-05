Burnley vs Watford ended in a stalemate at a wet and windy Turf Moor, as the relegation scrappers fought it out.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The hosts had the better chances as new signing Wout Weghorst hit the woodwork, while Watford had a big shout for a penalty kick in the first half which VAR had a look at but waved away.

The point leaves both teams embroiled in the relegation scrap.

Burnley have now won just one of their 19 Premier League games this season, as they remain bottom of the table on 13 points. Watford sit two places and two points above them but have played two more games.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Club World Cup: How to watch live, stream link, Chelsea team news Burnley vs Watford, live! How to watch, score, updates, stream Premier League schedule: How to watch live, stream links, start times, dates

Burnley vs Watford final score, stats

Burnley 0-0 Watford

Shots: Burnley 13, Watford 11

Shots on target: Burnley 2, Watford 5

Possession: Burnley 52, Watford 48

Three things we learned

1. Weghorst, Cornet partnership may click: There were glimpses that Weghorst can cause problems in the Premier League, as his flick ons were latched onto by Cornet. One instance in the first half almost led to a goal and in Burnley played more long balls in the opening 45 minutes than any other team in the PL this season. There will be a lot more of that in the coming weeks and months and Weghorst showed enough to prove he’s going to be a handful in the final months of the season. But can Burnley give him enough quality service?

2. Hodgson makes Watford stubborn: This was a gutsy display from Watford who battled hard and kept their shape. Was it inspiring? Not really. Is it a solid platform to build from? Absolutely. Hodgson knows how to organize teams and that much was evident from his first outing as the Watford boss. If they can build on this shutout (their first of the season) they have the attacking players to win them plenty of points and get out of trouble.

3. Watford unlucky with handball call: The big moment of the game came right on the stroke of half time as Sema’s effort across goal appeared to clearly strike the hand of Connor Roberts. VAR had a look after referee Craig Pawson waved away calls for a penalty kick and nothing was given. That was tough to figure out, as there was clear contact with Roberts’ arm which was stretched out behind him. It wasn’t deliberate, but it blocked a goalbound effort and his arm was hanging out. Burnley got away with one.

Man of the Match: James Tarkwoski – Watford barely had any chances and Burnley’s defense stood firm. Tarkowski and Mee were as solid as ever.

Tight first half as Clarets, Bees do battle

Burnley did plenty of pressing early on as Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet combined for the latter to have an effort on goal which went close but Ben Forster saved.

At the other end Watford improved as the game wore on, as Josh King forced Nick Pope into a stop. From the resulting corner Burnley somehow managed to stop a goalbound effort on the line, as Aaron Lennon was the hero.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Right on half time Watford wanted a penalty kick for a handball in the box, and they had a very decent shout for it, but after a VAR check nothing was given.

Weghorst comes close as conditions worsen

At the start of the second half the wind and rain was howling around Turf Moor and it almost led to Burnley taking the lead.

Weghorst had a shot blocked by Kamara and the ball looped into the air for what seemed like an age, then dropped onto the top of the crossbar and Watford scrambled the ball clear.

The rest of the second half was a tight, tense encounter as neither side could break through.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports