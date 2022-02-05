Burnley vs Watford: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Burnley vs Watford: The Clarets and Hornets will be delighted to see one another, fellow relegation battlers in the Premier League, when they meet at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

The lone Premier League fixture of the weekend could hardly carry any additional weight, as Burnley (12 points) bring up the rear with Watford (14 points) just above them in 19th.

Form and recent results are certainly the issue for Watford, who began the season with seven points (half their season total, to this point) from their first six games (2W-1D-3L). That means, of course, just seven points from their next 14 games (2W-1D-11L). That’s the recipe for having had three different “permanent” managers (Xisco, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson) in 115 days.

As for Burnley, the results have been abysmal all season. With just one win from their first 18 games, the gap between 20th and 17th and currently four points, though the Clarets have as many as four games in hand on the sides directly ahead of them. Of course, there’s been very little to suggest that those games in hand will ever turn into points in the bag.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Watford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (international duty), Ashley Barnes (fitness), Charlie Taylor (foot) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (illness), Matej Vydra (hernia), Josh Brownhill (suspension)

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Foster (COVID-19), Craig Cathcart (COVID-19), Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Emmanuel Dennis (suspension), Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh), Kwadwo Baah (ankle)

