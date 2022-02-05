Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both West Ham United and Chelsea breathed a huge sigh of relief as they were almost dumped out of the FA Cup by lower-league opponents.

However, the Premier League top-four chasing duo rallied in extra time to make it through to the last 16.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Kidderminster Harriers were seconds away from pulling off one of the greatest upsets in FA Cup history, as the sixth-tier side were 1-0 up against Premier League high fliers West Ham heading into the 91st minute.

Then Declan Rice scored a beauty to make it 1-1 and force extra time and Jarrod Bowen then won it in the 121st minute just as it looked like the game would go to penalty kicks.

[ MORE: FA Cup schedule, odds ]

Alex Penny’s early goal looked like it would be enough for the National League North side, who are 113 places below West Ham in the English soccer pyramid, to secure a famous win. They were dominant throughout and could have won by more in the 90 minutes.

But West Ham’s class shone through, in the end, as David Moyes and his Hammers side were almost apologetic at the final whistle after dashing Kidderminster Harriers’ hopes of an epic upset.

West Ham somehow win at Kidderminster

Rice. Rice. Baby 🥶 Came for the goal 🤝 Stayed for the celebration 🕺@_DeclanRice #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Tt1CuQrrX9 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2022

It's that man again! 🤩 Jarrod Bowen wins it at the death for @WestHam! #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/43RYFHgnKH — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2022

Chelsea sneak past Plymouth in extra time, as Kepa saves late penalty

Somehow Chelsea are in the fifth round too, as they went toe-to-toe with third-tier Plymouth Argyle.

Macaulay Gillesphey put Plymouth ahead in the first half but Cesar Azpilicueta equalized right on half time. Chelsea huffed and puffed as they hit the woodwork multiple times, plus Plymouth had chances too as the game went to extra time.

Right at the end of the first half in extra time Marcos Alonso finished off a fine team move to put Chelsea ahead for the first time in the game, but Plymouth roared back and had a glorious chance to take the game to penalty kicks.

Ryan Hardie surged free and was taken down by Malang Sarr, as he won a penalty kick in the 117th minute. However, Hardie’s penalty was poor and Kepa saved it to become the hero and send Chelsea into the last 16 after a valiant effort from Plymouth.

