The FA Cup is at the fourth round stage, as plenty of mouthwatering ties have been set up.
There are only three all-Premier League ties with Wolves vs Norwich, Everton vs Brentford and Tottenham vs Brighton. That means plenty of upsets could still happen as Man City, Man United and current holders Leicester City all face tough tests against in-form second tier teams.
West Ham head to sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers in what looks like the tie of the round, while Southampton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea will all be on upset alert as they host lower league opponents. The competition really could be wide-open after this round.
The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.
There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.
Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.
How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time
Kick off: Feb. 4-6
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+
FA Cup fourth round schedule
All kick off times 10am EST, unless otherwise stated
Friday, Feb. 4
Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 PKs to Middlesbrough)
Saturday, Jan. 5
Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 West Ham United (after extra time) – VIDEO, RECAP
Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth Argyle (after extra time) – VIDEO, RECAP
Peterborough 2-0 Queens Park Rangers
Manchester City 4-1 Fulham
Wolves 0-1 Norwich City
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Barnsley
Southampton 2-1 Coventry City (after extra time)
Everton 4-1 Brentford
Stoke City 2-0 Wigan Athletic
Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool
12:30pm: Cambridge United vs Luton Town
3pm: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, Feb. 6
7am: Liverpool vs Cardiff City
11am: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City
1:30pm: Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
FA Cup fourth round predictions
Friday, Feb. 4
Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough
Saturday, Jan. 5
Kidderminster Harriers 1-3 West Ham United
Chelsea 5-1 Plymouth Argyle
Peterborough 1-1 Queens Park Rangers* QPR win on penalty kicks
Manchester City 4-2 Fulham
Wolves 2-1 Norwich City
Huddersfield Town 3-0 Barnsley
Southampton 3-1 Coventry City
Everton 2-0 Brentford
Stoke City 1-2 Wigan Athletic
Crystal Palace 3-1 Hartlepool
Cambridge United 2-1 Luton Town* After Extra Time
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, Feb. 6
Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City
Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leicester City
Bournemouth 3-0 Boreham Wood
Latest FA Cup odds (click here for full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner
Man City +270
Chelsea +500
Liverpool +550
Manchester United +800
Tottenham +1100
West Ham United +1200
Leicester City +1400
Wolves +2200
Everton +2500
Crystal Palace +2500
Southampton +3000
Brighton +3300
Brentford +5000
Norwich City +8000
Bournemouth +8000
Fulham +9000
Nottingham Forest +9000
Stoke City +9000
Huddersfield Town +9000
Queens Park Rangers +10000
Barnsley +15000
Cardiff City +15000
Middlesbrough +15000
Coventry +15000
Luton +15000
Peterborough United +20000
Wigan +30000
Cambridge United +50000
Plymouth Argyle +50000
Hartlepool United +50000
