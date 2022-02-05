NBC Sports WSL 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start times

The 2021-22 Women’s Super League (WSL) is officially off and running, and below are details on how to watch some of the most important fixtures in the USA with the WSL schedule returning to our family of TV channels and digital platform.
NBC Sports and ata football teamed in 2020-21 to present 50 Barclay’s FA WSL matches across their platforms. This season, NBC Sports’ coverage of Barclays FA WSL coverage increases to 57 matches, including two on NBC and the remainder across NBCSN, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
The 2020-21 season was a banner campaign for the WSL, as the league’s profile grew considerably thanks in part to a title race that went down to the final day of the season in May.
Now, a year on from the first season of WSL fixtures on NBC Sports airwaves and digital platforms, two-time defending champions Chelsea will look to defend their title once again and become the first club (in the WSL era) to win back-to-back-to-back titles.
Manchester City pushed the Blues from start to finish, but ultimately came up two points short (57-55) after 22 games played. In the end, the difference between the sides was Chelsea’s emphatic head-to-head victory in game no. 4. They drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture, when only a victory could have brought Manchester City closer, though they still would have trailed on goal difference.
If you remove the two head-to-head matchups from a season ago, Chelsea finish with a record of 17W-2D-1L (53 points); Manchester City were 17W-3D-0L (54 points). Thin margins, as they say.
NBC Sports WSL schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, stream online
Matchweek 5 (Saturday, Oct. 9 – Sunday, Oct. 10)
Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City – HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City – HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 2-1 Tottenham
Reading 3-0 Aston Villa
West Ham United 1-1 Birmingham City
Arsenal 3-0 Everton – HIGHLIGHTS
Matchweek 6 (Saturday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 7)
Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea
Everton 0-1 Brighton
Leicester City 1-4 Manchester City
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Birmingham City 0-3 Reading
Arsenal 4-0 West Ham United
Matchweek 7 (Sunday, Nov. 14)
Everton 1-1 Manchester United
Birmingham City 0-1 Aston Villa
Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal
Brighton 1-0 Leicester City
Manchester City 0-4 Chelsea
West Ham United 2-2 Reading
Matchweek 8 (Sunday, Nov. 21)
Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal
Leicester City 0-1 Everton
Manchester City 5-0 Aston Villa
Reading 2-0 Brighton
Chelsea 5-0 Birmingham City
West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham
Matchweek 9 (Sunday, Dec. 12)
Everton 1-1 West Ham United
Brighton 0-2 Manchester United
Reading 1-0 Chelsea
Birmingham City 2-3 Manchester City
Arsenal 4-0 Leicester City
Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham
Matchweek 10 (Sunday, Dec. 19)
Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Leicester City 2-0 Birmingham City
Matchweek 11 (Saturday, Jan. 8. – Sunday, Jan. 9)
Reading 1-0 Leicester City
Brighton 0-6 Manchester City
Birmingham City 2-0 Arsenal
Matchweek 12 (Saturday, Jan. 15 – Sunday, Jan. 16)
Manchester United 5-0 Birmingham City
Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City
Tottenham 1-1 West Ham United
Leicester City 1-0 Brighton
Matchweek 13 (Sunday, Jan. 23)
Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham
Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal
Brighton 0-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa
Reading 3-2 Birmingham City
West Ham United 3-0 Everton
Matchweek 14 (Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 5-6)
Arsenal vs Manchester United — Saturday, 7:30 am ET – NBC Sports App
Everton vs Reading — Sunday, 8 am ET
Chelsea vs Manchester City — Sunday, 7:30 am ET – CNBC and NBC Sports App
Birmingham City vs Leicester City — Sunday, 9 am ET
Tottenham vs Brighton — Sunday, 9 am ET
Aston Villa vs West Ham United — Sunday, 1 pm ET
Matchweek 15 (Friday to Sunday, Feb. 11-13)
Chelsea vs Arsenal — Friday, 2:45 pm ET – NBC Sports App
Manchester City vs Manchester United, Sunday, 7:30 am ET – NBC Sports App
Everton vs Aston Villa — Sunday, 8 am ET
Birmingham City vs Tottenham — Sunday, 9 am ET
Leicester City vs West Ham United — Sunday, 9 am ET
Brighton vs Reading — Sunday, 9 am ET
Matchweek 16 (Saturday, March 5 – Sunday, March 6)
Manchester United vs Leicester City — Saturday, 7 am ET
Aston Villa vs Brighton — Saturday, 7:30 am ET
Reading vs Tottenham — Sunday, 9 am ET
Manchester City vs Everton — Sunday, 9 am ET
Arsenal vs Birmingham City — Sunday, 10 am ET
West Ham United vs Chelsea — Sunday, 10 am ET
Matchweek 17 (Sunday, March 13)
Everton vs Leicester City — Sunday, 9 am ET
Reading vs Manchester United — Sunday, 10 am ET
Birmingham City vs West Ham United — Sunday, 10 am ET
Brighton vs Arsenal — Sunday, 10 am ET
Chelsea vs Aston Villa — Sunday, 10 am ET
Tottenham vs Manchester City — Sunday, 10 am ET
Matchweek 18 (Saturday, March 26 – Sunday, March 27)
Arsenal vs Tottenham — Saturday, TBD
Aston Villa vs Reading — Saturday, 8:30 am ET
Manchester United vs Everton — Sunday, 7 am ET
Manchester City vs Birmingham City — Sunday, 9 am ET
Leicester City vs Chelsea — Sunday, 9 am ET
West Ham United vs Brighton — Sunday, 10 am ET
Matchweek 19 (Sunday, April 3)
Manchester United vs Brighton — Sunday, 7 am ET
Tottenham vs Aston Villa – Sunday, 9 am ET
Birmingham City vs Everton — Sunday, 9 am ET
Chelsea vs Reading — Sunday, 9 am ET
Leicester City vs Arsenal — Sunday, 9 am ET
West Ham United vs Manchester City — Sunday, 10 am ET
Matchweek 20 (Sunday, April 24)
Everton vs Arsenal — Sunday, 8 am ET
Tottenham vs Chelsea — Sunday, 9 am ET
Brighton vs Birmingham City — Sunday, 9 am ET
Manchester City vs Leicester City — Sunday, 9 am ET
Reading vs West Ham United — Sunday, 9 am ET
Aston Villa vs Manchester United — Sunday, 1 pm ET
Matchweek 21 (Sunday, May 1)
Manchester United vs West Ham United — Sunday, 7 am ET
Everton vs Tottenham — Sunday, 8 am ET
Leicester City vs Reading — Sunday, 9 am ET
Manchester City vs Brighton — Sunday, 9 am ET
Birmingham City vs Chelsea — Sunday, 9 am ET
Arsenal vs Aston Villa — Sunday, 10 am ET
Matchweek 22 (Sunday, May 8)
West Ham United vs Arsenal — Sunday, 7:30 am ET
Aston Villa vs Birmingham City — Sunday, 7:30 am ET
Tottenham vs Leicester City — Sunday, 7:30 am ET
Chelsea vs Manchester United — Sunday, 7:30 am ET
Reading vs Manchester City — Sunday, 7:30 am ET
Brighton vs Everton — Sunday, 7:30 am ET
2021-22 FA WSL results
Matchweek 1 – (Friday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Sept. 5)
Manchester United 2-0 Reading – HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-4 Manchester City – HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City
Tottenham 1-0 Birmingham City
Arsenal vs Chelsea — Sunday, 7:30 am ET [ HIGHLIGHTS ]
Brighton vs West Ham United — Sunday, 9 am ET
Matchweek 2 (Saturday, Sept. 11 – Sunday, Sept. 12)
West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa – HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 4-0 Everton – HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester City 1-3 Manchester United
Birmingham City 0-5 Brighton
Reading 0-4 Arsenal
Manchester City 1-2 Tottenham – HIGHLIGHTS
Matchweek 3 (Saturday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, Sept. 26)
Everton 3-1 Birmingham City – HIGHLIGHTS
Manchester United 1-6 Chelsea – HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Aston Villa
Tottenham 1-0 Reading
West Ham United 4-0 Leicester City
Arsenal 5-0 Manchester City – HIGHLIGHTS
Matchweek 4 (Saturday, Oct. 2 – Sunday, Oct. 3)
Chelsea 3-1 Brighton – HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 0-4 Arsenal
Manchester City 0-2 West Ham United
Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham
Reading 0-3 Everton
Birmingham City 0-2 Manchester United – HIGHLIGHTS