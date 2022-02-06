Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup draw for the fifth round has taken place, and some epic battles have been lined up in the last 16 of the famous competition.

Just one all-Premier League game has been lined up with Southampton hosting West Ham, while either Liverpool or Cardiff City will host Norwich City in the only other potential all-PL tie.

Manchester City have a trip away to second-tier Peterborough United, while Chelsea also play away to a second-tier side as they travel to Luton Town.

Tottenham head to Middlesbrough, who knocked out Manchester United on penalty kicks, while Everton will host the winner of Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood as Frank Lampard’s side have a fairly east path towards the last eight.

Crystal Palace are at home against Stoke, while reigning FA Cup champs Leicester City will have to get past in-form Huddersfield Town if they beat Nottingham Forest.

Below are details on how to watch the action and the FA Cup draw for the fifth round in full.

FA Cup draw – 5th round

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United vs Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City vs Norwich City

Southampton vs West Ham United

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest or Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time

Dates: Fifth round takes place on Wednesday, March 2

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

