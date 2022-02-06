The FA Cup fourth round was absolutely epic, as there was so much drama and big boys were on upset alert all weekend long.
Fifth-tier Boreham Wood beat second-tier Bournemouth to set up a trip to Premier League side Everton, while Chelsea needed extra time and a penalty kick save from Kepa in the 117th minute to win at home against Plymouth Argyle.
West Ham equalized in the 91st minute at sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers to take the game to extra time, then won it in the 121st minute, while reigning FA Cup champions were hammered at second-tier Nottingham Forest as there were upsets galore.
Add to that Middlesbrough winning at Manchester United on penalty kicks and the drama was plentiful all weekend long.
The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.
There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.
Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.
How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time
Kick off: March 5
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+
FA Cup fifth round draw details
The draw for the fifth round has taken place, and here it is in full.
Luton Town vs Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Stoke City
Peterborough United vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Norwich City
Southampton vs West Ham United
Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town
Everton vs Boreham Wood
FA Cup fourth round results
All kick off times 10am EST, unless otherwise stated
Friday, Feb. 4
Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 PKs to Middlesbrough)
Saturday, Jan. 5
Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 West Ham United (after extra time) – VIDEO, RECAP
Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth Argyle (after extra time) – VIDEO, RECAP
Manchester City 4-1 Fulham
Peterborough 2-0 Queens Park Rangers
Wolves 0-1 Norwich City
Huddersfield Town 1-0 Barnsley
Everton 4-1 Brentford
Stoke City 2-0 Wigan Athletic
Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool
Southampton 2-1 Coventry City (after extra time)
Cambridge United 0-3 Luton Town
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, Feb. 6
Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City
Nottingham Forest 4-1 Leicester City
Bournemouth 0-1 Boreham Wood
