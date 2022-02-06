Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup fourth round was absolutely epic, as there was so much drama and big boys were on upset alert all weekend long.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Fifth-tier Boreham Wood beat second-tier Bournemouth to set up a trip to Premier League side Everton, while Chelsea needed extra time and a penalty kick save from Kepa in the 117th minute to win at home against Plymouth Argyle.

West Ham equalized in the 91st minute at sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers to take the game to extra time, then won it in the 121st minute, while reigning FA Cup champions were hammered at second-tier Nottingham Forest as there were upsets galore.

Add to that Middlesbrough winning at Manchester United on penalty kicks and the drama was plentiful all weekend long.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

Below is how to watch the FA Cup live, plus the full schedule, latest odds, score predictions and more.

How to watch FA Cup live, stream and start time

Kick off: March 5

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup fifth round draw details

The draw for the fifth round has taken place, and here it is in full.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Norwich City

Southampton vs West Ham United

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Boreham Wood

FA Cup fourth round results

All kick off times 10am EST, unless otherwise stated

Friday, Feb. 4

Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 PKs to Middlesbrough)

Saturday, Jan. 5

Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 West Ham United (after extra time) – VIDEO, RECAP

Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth Argyle (after extra time) – VIDEO, RECAP

Manchester City 4-1 Fulham

Peterborough 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Wolves 0-1 Norwich City

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Barnsley

Everton 4-1 Brentford

Stoke City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool

Southampton 2-1 Coventry City (after extra time)

Cambridge United 0-3 Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, Feb. 6

Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest 4-1 Leicester City

Bournemouth 0-1 Boreham Wood

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC 👨‍✈️ Ricketts slots home from outside the box, as if he was 5-yards out!@BOREHAM_WOODFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/HriWnj5Sjv — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 6, 2022

FA Cup fourth round predictions

Friday, Feb. 4

Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Saturday, Jan. 5

Kidderminster Harriers 1-3 West Ham United

Chelsea 5-1 Plymouth Argyle

Peterborough 1-1 Queens Park Rangers* QPR win on penalty kicks

Manchester City 4-2 Fulham

Wolves 2-1 Norwich City

Huddersfield Town 3-0 Barnsley

Southampton 3-1 Coventry City

Everton 2-0 Brentford

Stoke City 1-2 Wigan Athletic

Crystal Palace 3-1 Hartlepool

Cambridge United 2-1 Luton Town* After Extra Time

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, Feb. 6

Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leicester City

Bournemouth 3-0 Boreham Wood

Latest FA Cup odds (click here for full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner (odds before 4th round)

Man City +270

Chelsea +500

Liverpool +550

Tottenham +1100

West Ham United +1200

Everton +2500

Crystal Palace +2500

Southampton +3000

Norwich City +8000

Nottingham Forest +9000

Stoke City +9000

Huddersfield Town +9000

Middlesbrough +15000

Luton +15000

Peterborough United +20000

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Follow @NicholasMendola