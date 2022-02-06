Harvey Elliott scores beauty, Diaz dazzles as Liverpool reach last 16 (video)

By Feb 6, 2022, 9:16 AM EST
Harvey Elliott returned from his horrendous ankle injury with a bang, as the teenager scored his first Liverpool goal and Jurgen Klopp’s side eased into the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Liverpool beat Cardiff City 3-1 at Anfield as Klopp’s side had a few scares in the first half but Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Elliott all struck before Cardiff teenager Rubin Colwill scored a superb consolation.

New Liverpool signing Luis Diaz dazzled on his debut as he came off the bench alongside Elliott and set up Minamino’s goal with some fancy footwork and a fine pass.

This is just the second time Liverpool has reached the FA Cup fifth round under Klopp and they host Norwich City at home in the last 16.

Elliott delighted to get goal on return

Speaking to ITV after the game, 18-year-old Elliott reflected on being out for five months after the dislocated ankle he suffered at Leeds United back in September.

“It is hard to put into words at the moment. After having a long time out, it is my job to do that, score goals and get assists,” Elliott said. “It is a moment myself and my family will remember.”

The first goal of his Liverpool career was a beauty, as Elliott controlled well and smashed home a fine finish to send Anfield wild.

Take a look at this beauty.

That strike came after Luis Diaz had set up Minamino to slot home, and Diogo Jota had powered home a fine flicked header to give Liverpool the lead early in the second half.

Also, remember the name: Rubin Colwill.

This is some finish from the Welsh international, who is only 19 and has a bright future ahead of him.

 