Newcastle vs Everton is a huge game at St James’ Park on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium) as two sleeping giants hope to pull away from the relegation scrap.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle got a huge win against Leeds before the break and they have had a full two weeks to rest and recover. They have also signed Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimares to add real quality and experience to their squad, as most are backing the Magpies to get out of trouble in the second half of the season. They still sit on 15 points, which leaves them 19th in the table, but they’re just one point from getting out of the relegation zone. However, the pressure is now on as Newcastle spent more than any other club in January and they must pull clear of the bottom three.

Everton are on 19 points, as new manager Frank Lampard got off to a winning start in charge at Goodison in the FA Cup as the Toffees hammered Brentford. But this is where the hard work really starts for Lampard. Like Newcastle, Everton have quality in attack but have to shore things up defensively and Lampard hasn’t excelled defensively as a coach during his first few managerial jobs. Hitting the ground running will be so important for him at Everton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett and Joelinton are all doubts but could feature, while Issac Hayden and Callum Wilson remain out with long-term issues. Federico Fernandez will be back soon, but won’t be fit for this clash. In theory new signings Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Burn, Targett and Guimares could all play to give this Newcastle side a totally different look. A fresh start was definitely needed.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Midfield trio Tom Davies, Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure are all out injury, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be available. Ben Godfrey hurt his hamstring in the FA Cup, so Yerry Mina will likely replace him.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 2:45pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

