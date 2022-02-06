The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 sees plenty of stars colliding, and the final is going to be epic.
Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will do battle as they try to lead their respective nations to glory.
A tournament ripe with Premier League players and prospects holds sway over an entire continent for nearly a month with the final coming set to be sensational.
[ LIVE: Latest AFCON 2021 scores, updates ]
Burkina Faso have been the surprise story of the tournament but Sadio Mane’s Senegal but them in the first semifinal. Hosts Cameroon then lost to Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the other semi.
There has not been a repeat winner or finalist at AFCON since Egypt won at home in 2006 before claiming the 2008 tournament title in Ghana and the 2010 edition in Angola.
Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in 2019 to triumph in Egypt and become the seventh nation to win multiple AFCONs, following Democratic Republic of Congo (1968, 1974), Ivory Coast (1992, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), Ghana (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), and Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010).
Below you’ll find the tables, schedules, how to watch Africa Cup of Nations live info, and outright odds for the winner.
2021 Africa Cup of Nations schedule & results
Third-place:
Saturday, Feb. 5
Third place: Burkina Faso 3-3 Cameroon (Cameroon win 5-3 on penalty kicks)
Final:
Sunday, Feb. 6
Senegal vs Egypt — 2pm ET
How to watch Africa Cup of Nations live in USA
Kickoff dates: Jan. 9 – Feb. 6
Location: Cameroon
TV Channel: BeIn Sports (select games)
Stream: BeIn Sports Xtra
Live updates, commentary via NBC Sports
2021 Africa Cup of Nations group tables
* denotes Round of 16 place sealed
Group A
Cameroon – 7 points*
Burkina Faso – 4*
Cape Verde – 4*
Ethiopia – 0
Group B
Senegal – 5*
Guinea – 4*
Malawi – 4*
Zimbabwe – 3
Group C
Morocco – 7*
Gabon – 5*
Comoros – 3*
Ghana – 1
Group D
Nigeria – 9*
Egypt – 6*
Guinea-Bissau – 1
Sudan – 1
Group E
Ivory Coast – 7*
Equatorial Guinea – 6*
Sierra Leone – 2
Algeria – 1
Group F
Mali – 7*
Gambia – 7*
Tunisia – 3*
Mauritania – 0
2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022) group results
Sunday, January 9
Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso,
Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday, January 10
Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Guinea 1-0 Malawi
Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday, January 11
Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
Wednesday, January 12
Tunisia 0-1 Mali
Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
Thursday, January 13
Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Friday, January 14
Senegal 0-0 Guinea
Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Saturday, January 15
Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Sunday, January 16
Gambia 1-1 Mali
Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania
Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone
Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Monday, January 17
Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon
Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Tuesday, January 18
Malawi 0-0 Senegal
Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea
Gabon 2-2 Morocco
Ghana 2-3 Comoros
Wednesday, January 19
Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria
Thursday, January 20
Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria
Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea
Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Mali 2-0 Mauritania
Round of 16
Burkina Faso 1-1 (8-7 PKs) Gabon
Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia
Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Cameroon 2-1 Comoros – 10-man visitors start with left back in goal vs hosts
Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde – Mane scores beauty, subbed out with possible concussion
Morocco 2-1 Malawi – Both teams score stunners as underdogs can’t hold on
Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt – Egypt win 5-4 on penalty kicks as Mohamed Salah scores winner
Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea – Equatorial Guinea wins 6-5 in penalties
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Jan. 29
Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia
Gambia 0-2 Cameroon
Sunday, Jan. 30
Egypt 2-1 aet Morocco — Salah stars again in Ballon d’Or case-boosting performance
Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea — Mane, Kouyate, Sarr all score in win
Semifinals:
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal
Thursday, Feb. 3
Cameroon 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Egypt
Third-place:
Saturday, Feb. 5
Third place: Burkina Faso vs Cameroon
Final:
Sunday, Feb. 6
Senegal vs Egypt — 2pm ET
Africa Cup of Nations odds and ends (single-game odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Senegal: +120
Egypt: +300
Draw: +175
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links