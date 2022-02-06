Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 sees plenty of stars colliding, and the final is going to be epic.

Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will do battle as they try to lead their respective nations to glory.

A tournament ripe with Premier League players and prospects holds sway over an entire continent for nearly a month with the final coming set to be sensational.

[ LIVE: Latest AFCON 2021 scores, updates ]

Burkina Faso have been the surprise story of the tournament but Sadio Mane’s Senegal but them in the first semifinal. Hosts Cameroon then lost to Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the other semi.

There has not been a repeat winner or finalist at AFCON since Egypt won at home in 2006 before claiming the 2008 tournament title in Ghana and the 2010 edition in Angola.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in 2019 to triumph in Egypt and become the seventh nation to win multiple AFCONs, following Democratic Republic of Congo (1968, 1974), Ivory Coast (1992, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), Ghana (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), and Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010).

Below you’ll find the tables, schedules, how to watch Africa Cup of Nations live info, and outright odds for the winner.

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations live in USA

Kickoff dates: Jan. 9 – Feb. 6

Location: Cameroon

TV Channel: BeIn Sports (select games)

Stream: BeIn Sports Xtra

Live updates, commentary via NBC Sports

2021 Africa Cup of Nations schedule

Final: Sunday, Feb. 6

Senegal vs Egypt — 2pm ET

Africa Cup of Nations final live – By Joe Prince-Wright

SAVE! Gabaski with another top save as he pushes Dieng’s header away. Great cross by Ciss down the left. Diallo then headed a corner wide.

CHANCE! Substitute Bamba Dieng played in by Mane but his low shot is saved by (guess who?) Gabaski.

The first opportunity of the EXTRA TIME! 😱 📺 Watch the #AFCON2021 final #TeamSenegal vs #TeamEgypt live now on beIN SPORTS XTRA and FB Live!#SENEGY 🏆pic.twitter.com/llXBGHWQuY — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 6, 2022

FULL TIME and now EXTRA TIME! Senegal 0-0 Egypt. That was all very tight and tense at the end. Now, another extra 30 minutes to try and decide which nation will be the champions of Africa.

Less than 10 minutes to go. Still 0-0. Chances are drying up for both teams. It’s getting in to ‘don’t lose’ territory now…

It is all getting very tense now and there are a lot of stoppages and fouls. A few substitutions have been made by both managers. Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz, who has to watch from the stands due to his suspension, is frantically pushing the talk button on his walkie-talkie and yelling into it. Somebody is listening to him, right?

When we reach 90 minutes, someone find out how long the ball was in play for. #AFCONFINAL — 🇬🇭 Carl Anka 🇬🇭 (@Ankaman616) February 6, 2022

SECOND HALF! Senegal continue to look more dangerous as Gabaski makes a good stop down low inside the six-yard box. What a tournament he’s had after coming in during the knockout rounds and saving Eric Bailly’s penalty in the last 16, two Cameroon penalties in the semifinal shootout win and now Mane’s spot kick in the final. incredible.

HALF TIME: Senegal 0-0 Egypt – What a wild first half. From Mane’s penalty miss to Salah being denied by Edouard Mendy, Premier League stars have been heavily involved. Senegal look very dangerous every time they go forward, but can they finish? This seems set up for an Egypt smash-and-grab…

A comedy moment as the referee tries to tell Salah he can referee the match if he wants as he hands him his notebook and yellow cards. Salah declines.

SAVE! Mohamed Salah with an incredible run but Mendy denies him. Egypt continue to launch into some hefty tackles to try and stop Senegal.

Jurgen Klopp may have a few issues to sort out when Salah and Mane get back to Liverpool’s training ground…

👀🔥 Did Mo Salah tell his goalkeeper where Mané's shot was going⁉️😱🇪🇬 📺 Watch the #AFCON2021 final #TeamSenegal vs #TeamEgypt live now on beIN SPORTS XTRA and FB Live!#SENEGY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ml8NlRx0qS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 6, 2022

PENALTY SAVE! After Salah told Gabaski a few things about where Mane was going to put his penalty kick, Gabaski saves it! Amazing drama early in the final.

PENALTY AND DRAMA! After just five minutes Senegal have been awarded a penalty kick as Mohamed Abdelmonem took out Saliou Ciss in the box. There was a lengthy delay as Ciss received treatment.

During that break for the injury, Mohamed Salah went up to Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal (better known as Gabaski) and was telling him where Sadio Mane would put the penalty kick. His Liverpool teammate Mane took exception to that and wandered over. He then appeared to tell Gabaski where he was going to put the penalty kick and pointed to the right corner. Salah then tried to tell the goalkeeper something else as Mane walked away.

😱 Just before Sadio Mane had his penalty kick saved by Egypt goalkeeper Abou Gabal, his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah was giving Egypt's GK plenty of advice. Mane then walked up and pointed where he was going. It was then saved. Wow.#LFC #AFCON2021 #TeamEgypt #TeamSenegal pic.twitter.com/Pdnn2uz8e7 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 6, 2022

KICK OFF! We are off in the final! And Senegal have started brightly…

2021 Africa Cup of Nations group tables

* denotes Round of 16 place sealed

Group A

Cameroon – 7 points*

Burkina Faso – 4*

Cape Verde – 4*

Ethiopia – 0

Group B

Senegal – 5*

Guinea – 4*

Malawi – 4*

Zimbabwe – 3

Group C

Morocco – 7*

Gabon – 5*

Comoros – 3*

Ghana – 1

Group D

Nigeria – 9*

Egypt – 6*

Guinea-Bissau – 1

Sudan – 1

Group E

Ivory Coast – 7*

Equatorial Guinea – 6*

Sierra Leone – 2

Algeria – 1

Group F

Mali – 7*

Gambia – 7*

Tunisia – 3*

Mauritania – 0

2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022) group results

Sunday, January 9

Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso,

Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday, January 10

Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday, January 11

Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday, January 12

Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday, January 13

Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday, January 14

Senegal 0-0 Guinea

Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Saturday, January 15

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Sunday, January 16

Gambia 1-1 Mali

Tunisia 4-0 Mauritania

Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone

Algeria 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Monday, January 17

Cape Verde 1-1 Cameroon

Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia

Tuesday, January 18

Malawi 0-0 Senegal

Zimbabwe 2-1 Guinea

Gabon 2-2 Morocco

Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Wednesday, January 19

Egypt 1-0 Sudan

Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Thursday, January 20

Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria

Sierra Leone 0-1 Equatorial Guinea

Gambia 1-0 Tunisia

Mali 2-0 Mauritania

Round of 16

Burkina Faso 1-1 (8-7 PKs) Gabon

Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia

Guinea 0-1 Gambia

Cameroon 2-1 Comoros – 10-man visitors start with left back in goal vs hosts

Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde – Mane scores beauty, subbed out with possible concussion

Morocco 2-1 Malawi – Both teams score stunners as underdogs can’t hold on

Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt – Egypt win 5-4 on penalty kicks as Mohamed Salah scores winner

Mali 0-0 Equatorial Guinea – Equatorial Guinea wins 6-5 in penalties

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Jan. 29

Burkina Faso 1-0 Tunisia

Gambia 0-2 Cameroon

Sunday, Jan. 30

Egypt 2-1 aet Morocco — Salah stars again in Ballon d’Or case-boosting performance

Senegal 3-1 Equatorial Guinea — Mane, Kouyate, Sarr all score in win

Semifinals:

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Burkina Faso 1-3 Senegal

Thursday, Feb. 3

Cameroon 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Egypt

Third-place:

Saturday, Feb. 5

Third place: Burkina Faso 3-3 Cameroon (Cameroon win 5-3 on penalty kicks)

Final:

Sunday, Feb. 6

Senegal vs Egypt — 2pm ET

Africa Cup of Nations odds and ends (single-game odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Senegal: +120

Egypt: +300

Draw: +175

Follow @NicholasMendola