Burnley vs Manchester United promises to be a fierce battle at Turf Moor on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as both teams need the points for very different reasons.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets drew at home against Watford last time out and their fans were far from happy with the display, as Burnley sit bottom of the table and have won just one of their 19 Premier League games this season. New signing Wout Weghorst caused some problems and Burnley need him to strike up a partnership with Maxwel Cornet very quickly. Defensively they are solid but scoring goals has been a huge problem all season long. Even though Burnley are bottom of the table, they have games in-hand over their rivals and are just three points from safety. Anything from this game would be a bonus.

As for Manchester United, interim head coach Ralf Rangnick will be looking for a reaction after his much-changed side lost at home on penalty kicks to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Friday. Aside from that shock, United have only lost one of their last 10 Premier League games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, winning six, as they have dragged themselves back into the top four battle. Rangnick is making United tougher to beat but their creativity has been lacking in recent weeks as they’ve scored just 16 goals in their last 10 PL games and conceded just nine in that span. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba (who returned to action last week) all need to kick on as United have winnable games coming up that they must take advantage of.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Manchester United.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Matej Vydra is out after a hernia operation, while Charlie Taylor and Ashley Barnes could feature. Josh Brownhill is suspended, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson has appendicitis. Expect Weghorst and Cornet to start in attack, as the duo continue to develop their partnership.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Jesse Lingard, Victor Lindelof, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes could all feature. Eric Bailly has a swollen ankle. Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani could start up top.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 3pm ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

