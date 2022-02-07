Tottenham vs Southampton is an intriguing clash in north London on Wednesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) with contrasting styles of play on show.

Antonio Conte has Tottenham pushing forward as they chase a top four spot, while Harry Kane is back in fine form as he’s scored six goals in his last eight starts in all competitions. After bringing in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski on transfer deadline day, Conte has freshened up his squad (perhaps not as much as he would’ve liked to) as Dele Alli departed permanently and Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil and Tanguy Ndombele all left on loan. Spurs have a run of winnable games coming back and now is time for them to kick on as Conte has them well-organized and dangerous on the counter attack in his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

High-pressing Southampton did draw against Tottenham back on Dec. 28 at St Mary’s and Ralph Hasenhuttl rested a lot of his key players on that day as Saints also played almost 60 minutes of the game with 10 men. James Ward-Prowse continues to be their talisman and Southampton are in a good run of form in the Premier League as they’ve lost just one of their last six games and grabbed a draw with Man City last time out. They head to Manchester United after this trip to Spurs and any points from these two games will be a bonus. After this week they have a run of very winnable games and if they can kick on in February and March, they will put themselves in a great spot to challenge for a top 10 finish.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Eric Dier has been battling a thigh injury but could return for this game to partner Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero at center back. Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga both have knocks. We should expect Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura to start in attack, while Bentancur and Kulusevski are both pushing to make their Premier League debuts.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has had a setback from his hamstring injury so Fraser Forster will continue in goal. Lyanco suffered a nasty hamstring injury in the FA Cup win over Coventry City at the weekend and will be out for a while. Saints are sweating on the fitness of Armando Broja who suffered a knee injury in the FA Cup. Moussa Djenepo is available, so too is Will Smallbone and Nathan Tella could also return. Saints have rotated their side expertly this season, but Hasenhuttl will likely go back to the 4-2-2-2 system with Che Adams, Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Jan Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu all expected to start.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: Wednesday, 2:45pm ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports