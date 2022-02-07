West Ham vs Watford is a big game for both teams at the London Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium) as the Hammers aim to boost their top four hopes and the Hornets could climb out of the relegation zone.

The Hammers are feeling rather relieved after they won at sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup at the weekend, as Declan Rice scored in the 91st minute to take the game to extra time and Jarrod Bowen scored the winner in the 121st minute to avoid penalty kicks. West Ham have been up and down of late and they have struggled at home this season, picking up more of their 37 points on the road. They do sit in fifth place heading into this clash but they’ve lost two on the spin and need a big rebound win to prove they can finish in the top four. West Ham did hammer Watford 4-1 earlier this season, but it feels like this game will be a lot tighter.

As for Watford, in his first game in charge Roy Hodgson saw his side grind out a 0-0 draw at Burnley and that was Watford’s first shutout of the season. That is very positive news for Hodgson, as the 74-year-old knows that Watford have some top attacking talent and if he can get them organized at the back, he will be able to get results. Watford are still deep in relegation trouble and haven’t won any of their last nine games, but they have renewed hope and were unlucky not to win at Burnley last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Watford.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Angelo Ogbonna is West Ham’s only injury absentee, while Michail Antonio will be back after his exertions in World Cup qualifiers for Jamaica. Lukasz Fabianski is also expected to return in goal and Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Aaron Cresswell and Pablo Fornals should all start.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hornets have Nicolas Nkoulou and Kwadwo Baah close to full-fitness but this game comes too soon. Emmanuel Dennis will be available after his suspension, which is a huge boost. Peter Etebo could make his long-awaited return after his thigh injury.

