Aston Villa vs Leeds: Both sides will look to put some suboptimal form in their rearview mirrors when they meet at Villa Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

For Aston Villa, the honeymoon period is officially over for Steven Gerrard, and the long, slow grind of fine-tuning the side and making it his own has begun. But, back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Brentford were quickly erased by a 2-2 draw with Manchester United and a 1-0 victory away to Everton last time out. Considering an early-season managerial change was required, Aston Villa will be delighted with the club’s place (11th – 26 points from 21 games) immediately following Jack Grealish’s departure in the summer.

As for Leeds, the 2021-22 season has been one terribly painful struggle from the very beginning. And then, just when things were beginning to look up with back-to-back wins (for the first time all season), Marcelo Bielsa’s side was undone by Jonjo Shelvey and relegation-battling Newcastle last time out. The gap between 15th-place Leeds (22 points) and the relegation zone is currently seven points.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Leeds this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (thigh) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (international duty), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Trezeguet (international duty)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (hamstring) | OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (ankle), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Sam Greenwood (knee)

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

