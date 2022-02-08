Liverpool vs Leicester promised to be an intriguing battle on Thursday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the Reds aim to keep their title bid going.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mohamed Salah will be available for selection, just four days after he lost the Africa Cup of Nations final on penalty kicks with Egypt. Salah was seen training with the Liverpool squad on Tuesday and Klopp revealed the Egyptian forward is ready to roll. Liverpool currently sit nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City but have a game in-hand as the two rivals meet in April. Before then, Klopp’s boys need to take care of their own business and they will look to get revenge over Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers’ side inflicted a shock defeat on Liverpool over the festive period.

That win is about as good as it has been for Leicester this season. The reigning FA Cup champions were humiliated at the weekend, as they were dumped out of the competition by second-tier Nottingham Forest, who are also one of their fiercest local rivals. Leicester have been hit hard by injuries all season long and they sit in 10th place heading into this clash and are 10 points off the top six. After their early exit from the UEFA Europa League and poor form in the PL, pressure is starting to mount on Rodgers. Who would have thought that at the start of the season?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Leicester.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Salah is available for selection but Sadio Mane is not. The latter scored the winning penalty kick for Senegal against Salah’s Egypt and has been celebrating in his homeland with the entire team. Divock Origi has a slight knee injury, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez are back after their recent positive COVID-19 test results. Klopp could well start Salah up top with Jota and Firmino, while he has the rare luxury of having an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

The Foxes continue to miss key players through injury, while Nampalys Mendy was one of Senegal’s stars and like Mane he will miss out. Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy and Timothy Castagne all remain out with long-term issues. Wesley Fofana is inching closer to a return from his broken leg, which will be a huge boost. Ryan Bertrand is out after a knee operation. Rodgers put out a strong team at Nottingham Forest and saw his side demolished, so he will mix things up. Expect the likes of Ayoze Perez, Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare to all start, while Kasper Schmeichel will return in goal.

