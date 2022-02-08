Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ralf Rangnick was frustrated and confused by a pair of key refereeing decisions after watching his Manchester United side dominate for 45 minutes, fail to turn said dominance into multiple goals, and throw away two points in the second half at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from Lancashire after Burnley vs Manchester United, as the Clarets battled their way back after being played off their own park in the first half…

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, on the difference before and after halftime…

“I think we played a fantastic first half, couldn’t have played any better. We scored three goals, the second that was disallowed I cannot understand.

“It was 1-0 at halftime, we knew they would come out in the second half in a more aggressive way and the only thing I can complain the team about was we were not aggressive enough in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

“If you look into the whole game we dominated for most of it. Winning one point is not enough and another frustrating again.”

“[In the second half] We were playing tiki-taka football in our own half and not direct enough. We had the counter attack but gave the ball away too easily in their box.”

Ralf Rangnick, on the decision to disallow Raphael Varane’s goal…

“It was a very, very soft decision by the linesman. He flagged the foul five or six seconds after it took place.”

“It really surprised me he flagged when the ball was in the net. Had he really seen the foul? The first I can understand why it was disallowed, it was a hard one, but the second I cannot understand.”

Ralf Rangnick, on Manchester United’s need for consistency…

“Yes, but under normal circumstances we should have been two or three up at half time. It should have been more than 1-0. Today we scored three goals, I cannot blame the team for not scoring.”

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, on the draw with Burnley…

“I think you saw the first half. We had control. We have got to win the game with the amount of chances we created. We had to get that second goal. Two points dropped.

“We wanted to dominate the game, but for sure when you come to Burnley away you are not going to dominate for 90 minutes. We had to see it out better. We conceded like against Middlesbrough when they had that spell of pressure. We have got to be that bit more clinical.

“It was a disappointing goal on our behalf to concede. We came out in the second half a bit sloppy. We had long enough in the game to come back from that and try and find the winner.

“We demand on ourselves to win the football match so it is disappointing.”

Harry Maguire, on Manchester United having two goals taken away…

“I think he gave it offside. He said it wasn’t a foul. Interfering with pay, I don’t know. I don’t think Rodriguez would have been affecting the goal. I think the other one for Paul Pogba’s judged to have fouled. It was definitely not a foul.”

