Newcastle vs Everton final score: Magpies surge out of relegation zone

Newcastle beat Everton comfortably at a raucous St James’ Park, as the Magpies won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season.

Eddie Howe is turning things around on Tyneside, while Frank Lampard has a relegation battle on his hands at Everton.

Lampard got a great start to his first PL game in charge of the Toffees as they took the lead in the first half after a set-piece led to Jamaal Lascelles scoring an own goal. But moments later at the other end his header went in off Mason Holgate to make it 1-1 and Newcastle never looked back.

In the second half Ryan Fraser bundled home and Kieran Trippier curled home a beauty of a free kick to seal the win amid wild celebrations.

With the win Newcastle move on to 18 points for the season, while Everton have 19 points but have played one game less.

Newcastle vs Everton final score, stats

Newcastle 3-1 Everton

Goals scored: Holgate, OG’ 37′, Fraser 56′ Trippier 80′; Lascelles OG 36′

Shots: Newcastle 20, Everton 11

Shots on target: Newcastle 9, Everton 3

Possession: Newcastle 39, Everton 61

Three things we learned from Newcastle vs Everton

1. Optimism in the air at Newcastle: This is truly Eddie Howe’s team now. With five new signings in January, there is the feel that Newcastle finally have the investment they needed in the playing squad and it is money well spent. Trippier and Targett were superb at full back, while Wood gave Newcastle a focal point as Saint-Max buzzed around underneath him. Bruno Guimares made a brief appearance too and Newcastle’s fans are now truly believing they will stay out of the relegation zone for the rest of the season. With Villa, West Ham, Brentford and Brighton in their next four games, this is a great chance for Newcastle to pull away from the bottom three. They finally have momentum. Can they use it?

2. Lampard’s 3-4-3 fails to gain control: This was a pretty woeful outing for Everton. Lampard used a 3-4-3 but Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray both went down injured in the first half and that scuppered his plans. Everton never looked like they had control of this game and instead of making his side tough to beat, Lampard’s side looked brittle and stretched. They are in a very serious relegation scrap and away to Newcastle, who have had plenty of time to improve under Eddie Howe, was not a great game for Lampard to have early in his reign as Everton boss. How quickly can Lamps get his ideas across? And will they work?

3. Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek struggle in heat of the battle: Dele Alli and DVB were subbed on to make their debuts and neither had an impact on the game. Well, not a positive one. Dele Alli gave the ball away just before Newcastle’s crucial second goal and this was not his kind of game. Both looked lost in the intense heat of a battle against relegation rivals and that was always the concern over these luxury signings. Do they, and most of Everton’s squad, have what it takes to do the dirty work and pull them away from the bottom three? They are class players but perhaps they are in the wrong team at the wrong time. Time will tell.

Man of the Match: Allan Saint-Maximin – Sensational once again. Didn’t score but set up a goal, caused so many problems and Newcastle gave him the ball whenever they could.

Injuries impact Everton

A lively start saw Jonjo Shelvey and Richarlison go close at either end, while Jordan Pickford denied Joelinton with a good stop at the near post.

Dele Alli came on to replace the injured Demarai Gray and was involved as Richarlison scored, but he was at least five yards offside.

Yerry Mina was then also forced off with an injury and Jarrad Branthwaite replaced him, but then Everton took the lead.

Own goals galore

A set piece caused havoc as Mason Holgate’s shot deflected, then hit Lascelles and went into his own net to put the Toffees 1-0 up. Moments later Lascelles was key in an equalizer at the other end, as his header hit the bar, hit Mason Holgate and went in for another own goal to make it 1-1.

Chris Wood should have put Newcastle ahead before the break, as the hosts were buoyed by getting level quickly and Joelinton wasted a great chance after a comical slip with the goal at his mercy.

Fraser, Trippier lead winning surge

In the second half Everton tried to go for it as Richarlison caused problems and Martin Dubravka denied Anthony Gordon.

But then Newcastle took the lead as Saint-Maximin dug out a great cross and Fraser bundled the ball home at the Gallowgate End to send St James’ Park wild.

Late on Trippier curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 3-1, as the England international scored his first goal for Newcastle in style.

Jacob Murphy hit the post as Allan Saint-Maximin created a great chance, as Newcastle eased to victory and Everton finished with a whimper.

