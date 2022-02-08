The 2021-22 Premier League schedule is here, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA.
You can watch the entire Premier League schedule across USA Network, Peacock and our family of channels.
Your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted.
As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.
All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus the full fixture list as you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports, while other shows such as Premier League Goal Rush (10am ET on Saturday’s) will also be available on Peacock Premium.
Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham, can they break into the top four?
Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford have all added plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans have returned to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.
Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.
Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.
Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Below is the Premier League schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.
Premier League schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock
All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated
Matchweek 24
Tuesday 8 February
2:45pm: Newcastle v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
2:45pm: West Ham v Watford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
3pm: Burnley v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Wednesday 9 February
2:45pm: Man City v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
2:45pm: Norwich v Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium
2:45pm: Spurs v Southampton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Aston Villa v Leeds – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Thursday 10 February
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal – Watch live on Peacock Premium
2:45pm: Liverpool v Leicester – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Start of 2021-22 season: Matchweek 1
Friday 13 August
Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 14 August
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 3-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 15 August
Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 2
Saturday 21 August
Liverpool 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 2-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 22 August
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 23 August
West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 3
Saturday 28 August
Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 29 August
Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 4
Saturday 11 September
Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 12 September
Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 13 September
Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 5
Friday 17 September
Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 18 September
Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-3 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 19 September
West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 6
Saturday 25 September
Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-2 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 26 September
Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 27 September
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 7
Saturday 2 October
Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 3 October
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 8
Saturday 16 October
Watford 0-5 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-0 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 17 October
Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 18 October
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 9
Friday 22 October
Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 23 October
Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 24 October
Brentford 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 10
Saturday 30 October
Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 31 October
Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 1 November
Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 11
Friday 5 November
Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 6 November
Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-2 Norwich City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 7 November
Arsenal 1-0 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com
Leeds 1-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 12
Saturday 20 November
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 2-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 4-1 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 21 November
Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 13
Saturday 27 November
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Leeds – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 28 November
Brentford 1-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley v Spurs – POSTPONED – Watch on Peacock Premium
Leicester City 4-2 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 14
Tuesday 30 November
Newcastle 1-1 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 1 December
Southampton 2-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-2 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 1-4 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 2 December
Spurs 2-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd v Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 15
Saturday 4 December
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-3 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 5 December
Leeds 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 3-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 6 December
Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 16
Friday 10 December
Brentford 2-1 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 11 December
Man City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 12 December
POSTPONED: Brighton v Spurs – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Burnley 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 17
Tuesday 14 December
Brentford vs Man Utd – POSTPONED
Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 7-0 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 15 December
Brighton 0-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED
Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 16 December
Leicester City vs Spurs – POSTPONED
Chelsea 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 18
Saturday 18 December
Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED
Aston Villa v Burnley – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED
Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED
Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 19 December
Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED
Newcastle 0-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 19
Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day!
Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 6-3 Leicester City – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 2-3 Southampton – NBCSN – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea – NBC – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Brighton v Brentford – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE
Liverpool v Leeds – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Wolves v Watford – USA Network – POSTPONED
Burnley v Everton – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Monday 27 December
Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Matchweek 20
Tuesday 28 December
Southampton 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-4 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal v Wolves – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Leeds v Aston Villa – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Wednesday 29 December
Chelsea 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 30 December
Everton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED
Man Utd 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 21
Saturday 1 January
Arsenal 1-2 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester v Norwich – Peacock – POSTPONED
Sunday 2 January
Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 3-1 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED
Monday 3 January
Man Utd 0-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Re-arranged games
Tuesday 11 January
Southampton 4-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton vs Leicester City – POSTPONED
Wednesday 12 January
West Ham 2-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 22
Friday 14 January
Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 15 January
Man City 1-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 1-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich 2-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley v Leicester – POSTPONED
Sunday 16 January
Liverpool 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs v Arsenal – POSTPONED
Re-arranged games
Tuesday 18 January
2:30pm ET: Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED
Brighton 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 19 January
Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-3 Man United – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 23
Friday 21 January
Watford 0-3 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 22 January
Everton 0-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 0-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 Man City – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 23 January
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 2-0 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Re-arranged game
Saturday 5 February
Burnley 0-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 25
Saturday 12 February
7:30am: Man Utd v Southampton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Brentford v Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Everton v Leeds – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Watford v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Norwich v Man City – NBC – WATCH LIVE
Sunday 13 February
9am: Newcastle v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Burnley v Liverpool – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Spurs v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium
11:30am: Leicester v West Ham – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Re-arranged game
Tuesday 15 February
3:15pm: Man Utd v Brighton
Matchweek 26
Saturday 19 February
7:30am: West Ham v Newcastle –Watch live on Peacock Premium
Arsenal v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Aston Villa v Watford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Brighton v Burnley – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Norwich – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Southampton v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Crystal Palace v Chelsea – USA Network
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – NBC
Sunday 20 February
9am: Leeds v Man Utd – USA Network
11:30am: Wolves v Leicester – USA Network
Re-arranged games
Tuesday 23 February
2:30pm: Burnley vs Spurs
2:30pm: Watford vs Crystal Palace
2:45pm: Leicester City vs Leeds United
Wednesday 24 February
2:45pm: Arsenal vs Wolves
Matchweek 27
Friday 25 February
3pm: Southampton v Norwich – USA Network
Saturday 26 February
7:30am: Leeds v Spurs – USA Network
Man Utd v Watford – USA Network
Brentford v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Brighton v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Crystal Palace v Burnley – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Everton v Man City – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Sunday 27 February
9am: West Ham v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Chelsea v Leicester – USA Network
Matchweek 28
Saturday 5 March
7:30am: Leicester v Leeds
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Wolves v Crystal Palace
12:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
Sunday 6 March
9am: Watford v Arsenal
11:30am: Man City v Man Utd
Monday 7 March
3pm: Spurs v Everton
Matchweek 29
Saturday 12 March
7:30am: Brighton v Liverpool
Brentford v Burnley
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Southampton v Watford
12:30pm: Man Utd v Spurs
Sunday 13 March
10am: Chelsea v Newcastle
10am: West Ham v Aston Villa
11:30pm: Arsenal v Leicester
Monday 14 March
4pm: Crystal Palace v Man City
Matchweek 30
Friday 18 March
4pm: Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 19 March
8:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal
11am: Leicester v Brentford
11am: Man City v Brighton
11am: Newcastle v Crystal Palace
11am: Norwich v Chelsea
11am: Watford v Everton
1:30pm: Burnley v Southampton
Sunday 20 March
10am: Spurs v West Ham
12:30pm Liverpool v Man Utd
Saturday 2 April
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 9 April
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
Saturday 16 April
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 23 April
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
Saturday 30 April
Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 7 May
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
Sunday 15 May*
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May
Sunday 22 May
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Aston Villa
Norwich v Spurs