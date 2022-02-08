West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma has issued an apology after a video emerged of him kicking and hitting his own cat.

Zouma, 27, was shown picking up his cat and then kicking it across the room, while he was also shown slapping it in the face. Zouma was also shown chasing the cat around a dinner table and throwing slippers at it as a child watched on and the cameraman laughed.

It is believed that Zouma’s brother, Yoan, filmed the incident and posted it onto his Snapchat account.

The video was obtained by The Sun newspaper in the UK, while the Metropolitan Police have announced they will not investigate the incident.

West Ham defender issues apology

The former Chelsea defender issued the following statement on his actions:

“I want to apologize for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video,” Zouma said. “I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

His brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham and Redbridge in England’s fifth-tier, also issued an apology: “I deeply regret my involvement in the video that has been widely circulated and unreservedly apologize, not only for my actions, but for the upset and distress this will have caused to so many people. I am now taking time to reflect on what I have done but wish to assure everyone that this was an isolated incident and not something that I am proud of.”

Hammers release statement

West Ham have issued a statement on the incident involving Kurt Zouma.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated. We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

