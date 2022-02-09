Aston Villa vs Leeds final score: Coutinho stars in thrilling 6-goal draw

Aston Villa vs Leeds: Philippe Coutinho scored a goal and assisted the other two for his new side, as they drew Marcelo Bielsa and Co., 3-3 at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Daniel James opened the scoring in the 9th minute, but Coutinho hit back right on the half-hour mark, then twice more by assisting Jacob Ramsey for a quick-fire brace in the 38th and 43rd minutes. James halved the deficit in stoppage time, though, and Diego Llorente completed the comeback in the 63rd.

Aston Villa vs Leeds final score, stats, results

Final score: Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3

Goal scorers: Aston Villa (Coutinho 30′, Ramsey 38′, 43′), Leeds (James 9′, 45’+1, Llorente 63′)

Shots: Aston Villa 12, Leeds 16

Shots on target: Aston Villa 4, Leeds 8

Possession: Aston Villa 39%, Leeds 61%

3 things we learned – Aston Villa vs Leeds

1. Coutinho an inspired signing already: With all due respect to Aston Villa and other clubs of their size and stature, Coutinho wouldn’t be anywhere near Aston Villa or any other club of their size and stature if his career hadn’t gone completely off the rails since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018. But, of course, it did, and so he is. For that reason, plenty of fans and pundits were skeptical that the 29-year-old Brazilian could once again make an impact in the Premier League after spending so much time in the various footballing wildernesses. Coutinho has made it abundantly clear that he is highly motivated to play for Gerrard, his former teammate at Liverpool, and that should strike a measure of fear in the hearts of opposing PL sides. Sure, he’s not the same quick, explosive play-making/goal-scoring combo threat he once was, but his skill and vision on the ball are largely unmatched, as evidenced on Wednesday.

2. Leeds hugely improved from a month ago: Since New Year’s Day, Leeds are 2W-1D-1L in the Premier League with nine goals scored during that stretch; three times they have scored three goals in a game. Prior to the currently rampant run, Leeds hadn’t scored three goals in a game since even once all season. Sure, they’re still conceding loads of goals (six in four games, including a surprisingly poor performance in defeat to Newcastle), but there are signs of life once again — signs of being the same side that dared to dream during season 1 in the PL.

3. Poor defending plaguing Aston Villa: Early in Steven Gerrard’s tenure as manager, Aston Villa quickly transformed into a consistently reliable defensive side. The only sides to score multiple goals against Gerrard’s Villa for seven games were Manchester City and Chelsea; in their last four games, Brentford, Manchester United and now Leeds have done so. The honeymoon period is over, and the ugly, hard work is officially underway.

Man of the Match: Philippe Coutinho – A goal and two assists, plus a half-dozen other magical moments that had Aston Villa fans salivating over their new signing.

Aston Villa vs Leeds highlights

Daniel James turns and fires low and far post to make it 1-0 Leeds (goal video)

Philippe Coutinho slots past Meslier to pull Aston Villa level (goal video)

Coutinho sets up Jacob Ramsey for 2-1 (goal video)

Coutinho sets up Ramsey again, and it’s 3-1 (goal video)

Daniel James wins an unlikely header to make it 3-2 (goal video)

Diego Llorente pounces after Mings makes a mess (goal video)

