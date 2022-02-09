Chelsea are already the reigning European champions, and they’ll try to conquer the world when they make their return to the FIFA Club World Cup.

This year’s Club World Cup comes immediately on the heels of the recent international window for players from CONCACAF, South American and Asian nations — a newly created window to accommodate 2022 World Cup qualifying — forcing most leagues across Europe to pause their fixtures last weekend, thus creating further fixture congestion for players at a time when Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is explicitly calling pleading for fewer games.

Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19, as he missed Chelsea’s FA Cup game against Plymouth and will not travel with the team for the tournament.

It remains to be seen if he will actually be heading to Abu Dhabi for the tournament next week, as he will now have to follow self-isolation and testing protocols in the UK.

“The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon’s [Saturday] FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle.”

Back on the pitch, Tuchel had this to say about the Club World Cup ahead of this weekend.

“In this one year now at Chelsea, we’ve had 67 matches or something like this,” Tuchel said. “And then if you add European competitions, qualifiers for the national team players, and more, it’s immense and the effort is huge. Now, it’s about quantity and not about quality. The people want to see quality football and the quality players, and for this they need rest — not be injured and healthy. We need a leaner schedule.”

Alas, Chelsea will begin their Club World Cup campaign next Wednesday (Feb. 9), when they face Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) in the semifinal round. Al Hilal hammered Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates) 6-1 in the second round.

Brazilian giants and Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras headline the other half of the bracket, as they face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the semifinal round. Al Ahly beat CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey from Mexico in the second round.

How to watch Club World Cup (in USA)

TV: FS2, Fox Deportes

Live updates on NBCSports.com

Chelsea injuries & team news

QUESTIONABLE: Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) | OUT: Edouard Mendy (international duty), Ben Chilwell (knee), Reece James (thigh)

USMNT star Christian Pulisic flew from Minnesota to London and then to Abu Dhabi with the Chelsea squad, as he could feature for the first time since scoring in the second half against Honduras last Wednesday. In one week he’s gone from St Paul, Minnesota to London and now to Abu Dhabi, so his minutes may be managed.

Here is the Chelsea squad for the tournament in full:

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Saul, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Kenedy, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr

Club World Cup schedule & results

Thursday, Feb. 3

Match 1 (first round): Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates) 4-1 AS Pirae (Tahiti)

Saturday, Feb. 5

Match 2 (second round): Al Ahly (Egypt) 1-0 Monterrey (Mexico)

Sunday, Feb. 6

Match 3 (second round): Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 6-1 Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates)

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Match 4 (semifinals): Palmeiras (Brazil) 2-0 Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Match 5 (semifinals): Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs Chelsea (England)

Match 6 (fifth-place): Monterrey (Mexico) vs Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates)

Saturday, Feb. 12

Match 7 (third place): Match 4 losers vs Match 5 losers

Match 8 (final): Palmeiras vs Match 5 winners

