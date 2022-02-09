Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich City and Crystal Palace played out a tight, tense draw at Carrow Road, as the Eagles fought back in the second half to grab a point.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Teemu Pukki gave Norwich the lead after 39 seconds and the Canaries dominated the first half. However, Wilfried Zaha scored a beauty in the second have to equalize.

But then came the big moment. Zaha stepped up moments after he equalized, but slipped and missed his penalty kick. The draw means Norwich are three games unbeaten and are on 17 points, while Palace have 25 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Tottenham vs Southampton final score: Saints comeback stuns Spurs Manchester City vs Brentford final score: Bees no match for champions Premier League live! Scores, updates, how to watch, stream links

Norwich vs Crystal Palace final score, stats

Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace

Goals scored: Pukki 1′, Zaha 60′

Shots: Norwich 5, Crystal Palace 13

Shots on target: Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 5

Possession: Norwich 28, Crystal Palace 72

Three things we learned from Norwich vs Crystal Palace

1. Canaries up for the fight: They gave up plenty of possession but always looked a threat and if it wasn’t for some great last-ditch Palace defending, Pukki would have scored a hat trick. Norwich are developing a knack of hanging in games and they are a threat on the break. They are well and truly up for the fight against relegation.

2. Slip cruel on Zaha: His incredible goal summed up his brilliance and he should have won it for Palace moments later. His slip on the penalty kick was so unlucky and he had to smile. Palace’s talisman is now back from the Africa Cup of Nations and he will help them push for a top 10 finish in the second half of the season.

3. Pukki peaking: He had a slow start to the season but Teemu Pukki is starting to look like his old self. He finished off one, almost scored another couple and he is popping up in dangerous areas all the time. He is benefitting from having Idah up top with him and Rashica always seems to be able to find him. If Norwich stay up, Pukki will be their savior.

Man of the Match: Milot Rashica – A constant threat out wide on the left and set up so many great chances on the break.

Pukki party starts early

Norwich got off to the best possible start as Pukki scuffed home a shot off the post after just 40 seconds to make it 1-0.

Palace were a little stunned by that early goal and didn’t have many clear-cut chances.

Pukki looked like he was about to head home a great cross into the box but Tyrick Mitchell headed home as the Palace defender did superbly.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Milot Rashica then set up Pukki and he was just about to let fly and score a second, but Mitchell once again arrived at just the right moment.

Eagles improve as Zaha levels

Jeff Schlupp’s low shot was saved well by Angus Gunn, as Palace improved.

Zaha scored a stunning goal as he cut inside from the left and curled a beauty into the far corner to make it 1-1.

Moments later Tyrick Mitchell was caught by Max Aarons in the box and Palace were awarded a penalty. After a lengthy delay Zaha stepped up but slipped as he hit the ball twice and his effort bobbled off target.

Pukki almost flicked home as Norwich dug deep late on and tried to push for the win, but

Follow @JPW_NBCSports