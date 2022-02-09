Norwich vs Crystal Palace will be an intriguing clash at Carrow Road on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on Peacock Premium) as momentum is with the Canaries.

Dean Smith’s side have won their last three games in all competitions, including back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season. USMNT forward Josh Sargent scored twice in Norwich’s last PL outing and they dumped Wolves out of the FA Cup to reach the last 16 too. Roared on by their passionate home fans, Norwich have a real chance of picking up another win to further boost their survival hopes.

Crystal Palace meanwhile are in a little bit of a slump. Patrick Vieira’s side have also reached the last 16 of the FA Cup, but in the PL they’ve failed to win any of their last three and have won just one of their last six games. That win did come at home against Norwich though, as they thumped the Canaries 3-0. Vieira will be hoping his team can kick on and push for a top 10 finish in the second half of the season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Crystal Palace this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Josh Sargent (illness), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Jakob Sorensen (knee), Tim Krul (shoulder)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ Gunn and Pukki start

▪️ McGovern and Gilmour make way

▪️ Zimmermann back in the squad#NCFC | #NORCRY pic.twitter.com/A1GmdtJBIl — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 9, 2022

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Cheikhou Kouyate (AFCON)

Wilf back in the starting XI ⚡️ Macca on the bench 🙌 COME ON PALACE#CPFC | #NORCRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 9, 2022

How to watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

