Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Steven Gerrard spanned the entire emotional spectrum on Wednesday, after their sides picked up drastically different results in the Premier League.

[ Manchester City 2-0 Brentford | Tottenham 2-3 Southampton | Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds ]

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Steven Gerrard , as defending Premier League champions Manchester City cruised, Tottenham coughed up a late lead and Philippe Coutinho dazzled for Aston Villa…

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, on the challenges that Brentford pose…

“They are so difficult to attack. Aggressive, high pressing; we build up, they drop and defend so deep. [We had to] be patient, make no mistakes and in the end we got the result.

“Very satisfied with the performance. We conceded one shot, a few corners and were patient. [It is] difficult when they defend deep with 10 players in their 18-yard box.”

Pep Guardiola, on new faces stepping up their performances…

“Riyad Mahrez was especially good and so solid on the penalty, which we struggled with in previous seasons. It was difficult for the wingers as they did not have space, but we won.”

“Joao Cancelo was the best winger we had, he was better than our [traditional] wingers. He was really good, him and John Stones were so important today to create more space for the other guys with their movement.”

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, on a game of comebacks…

“It was a pity, because in the first half we struggled against them, but in the second half we played well and scored a goal. But then in that moment, you have to try to keep the result until the end. We had other chances to score as well, but last time against Leicester we were losing 2-1 and won 3-2, but this time we were leading 2-1 and lost 3-2. There is a long way in front of us and we have to be better to manage the game in different situations. There are many parts of the game and we can improve in this aspect.

“The message at halftime was, in the first half we made many mistakes and many times the pass was not good and we risked complicating our life today. This is a part of the process and you have to try to improve, to understand when there is a bit of pressure you have to be more accurate in the pass and decision making. The players gave everything tonight and that is why it was a pity to lose the game. When you give everything and lose, that is no good.

“I repeat: In the first half every time we moved the ball, we found the situation for chances to score. In the first half, maybe we made some mistakes on the ball and it gave us a bit of instability. We have to try to improve in this aspect. I know very well that this team is young, many players have to play to get the experience, especially in this league. I knew there was a lot of job to go.””

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, on dropping points to Southampton…

“To be honest, very disappointed and gutted, especially being at home and leading. We should do much better than this, conceding the same goal [twice] in five minutes. Very disappointing.

“When you play at home, we knew Southampton would be pushing hard and being aggressive. We struggled in the first half, but had chances to score. Obviously really disappointed at halftime, we pressed high in the second half but could have finished the game early. A disappointing result.

“Everyone is dropping points and it is a disappointing result. We are not looking at any other teams and want to finish as high as possible. We need go again, bounce back and it is going to be a tough night.

“We are so pleased he (Antonio Conte) is giving us so many positive vibes and energy and a winning mentality. If we lose, players should take responsibility. We have to bring back on Sunday where we should be.”

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, on the game being “chaos”…

“Chaos is the right word. Even I needed a breather at halftime. It was a great advert for the Premier League, but we need to improve defensively and stop giving sloppy goals away.

“A lot to be pleased about. Our goals were superb. We conceded at a poor time just before the break, but Leeds probably deserved that. It was certainly not a game for coaches, but for fans.

“I think it would have been slightly unfair on Leeds had we gone in 3-1 up at the break. Jacob Ramsey keeps getting better each game. Philippe Coutinho is getting back to his best. It was a great experience being alongside Bielsa. We need to learn from that.”

Steven Gerrard, on an “absolutely beautiful” performance by Philippe Coutinho…

“He’s still got improvements to do from a physical point of view but in terms of his technical ability you don’t play for Brazil that many times or become a global superstar without that talent. He will get better and better. He is a joy to work with.”

…

“It was vintage Philippe Coutinho tonight. He’s certainly getting back close to where he was when the whole world was speaking about him.”

Steven Gerrard: “If you don't like watching Philippe Coutinho then you should stop watching football because that (performance) was absolutely beautiful.” #avfc pic.twitter.com/4Vn8FW3Yv1 — villareport (@villareport) February 9, 2022

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, on scoring a brace for his boyhood club…

“I’m obviously over the moon to get two goals at Villa Park, in a big game, but we let in two silly goals, so I’m still disappointed.

“If we go into the break 3-1, I think we come out better, but they got that goal just before halftime. It’s a game we need to look over and pick the positives out. It’s two points dropped, but one we’ll take.”

Jacob Ramsey, on playing for Steven Gerrard and alongside Coutinho…

“He has given me a lot of confidence. I grew up watching up him, so now he’s a gaffer I can only take his advice.”

…

“In the first half, I thought we linked up well. He set up two goals for me and obviously got one himself, too.”

