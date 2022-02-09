Southampton sealed a stunning comeback win at Tottenham, as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s boys trailed 2-1 late on but won 3-2 to leave Antonio Conte scratching his head.

A Jan Bednarek own goal gave Tottenham the lead, but Saints dominated most of the first half and Armando Broja equalized. Saints missed so many chances and then it looked like Spurs won it with 20 minutes to go. Heung-min Son swept home to make it 2-1 as Saints wanted the goal chalked off for a foul on Broja, but it stood.

Not to worry for Hasenhuttl’s side, as two delicious James Ward-Prowse crosses were nodded home by Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams in the space of three minutes to turn the game on its head as Saints went 3-2 up. Steven Bergwijn looked like he had equalized in stoppage time but it was ruled out by VAR, correctly, for offside, as Saints held on for a deserved win.

The victory moves them into the 10th place on 28 points, while Tottenham miss a big chance to boost their top four hopes as they remain on 36 points.

Tottenham vs Southampton final score, stats

Tottenham 2-3 Southampton

Goals scored: Bednarek OG 18′, Son 70′; Broja 23′, Elyounoussi 79′, Adams 82′

Shots: Tottenham 8, Southampton 23

Shots on target: Tottenham 3, Southampton 10

Possession: Tottenham 47, Southampton 53

Three things we learned from Tottenham vs Southampton

1. Saints rip Spurs apart: Southampton should have been up by four goals at half time. Make no mistake about it. They missed big chances galore in each half and Hasenhuttl’s side pressed from the front and never let Spurs have a moment of rest as they dictated the tempo with Romeu, Ward-Prowse and Stuart Armstrong rampant. This was Hasenhuttl-ball down to a tee and the 4-2-2-2 worked brilliantly against Spurs’ back three. Saints have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions and they are flying right now. They ripped Spurs apart time and time again and deserved this win.

2. Center back remains issue for Spurs: The defending on Southampton’s goals were woeful as Davies, Sanchez and Royal were all guilty of making mistakes. Conte will not be happy at all with that defending and aside from Cristian Romero, Spurs need to overhaul their center back options as they were dragged all over the place and they had very little protection in midfield. It has been clear ever since Mauricio Pochettino was in charge that they never really replaced Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. This game highlighted that Spurs have a long way to go to become a ruthless Conte side.

3. Broja a menace: Armando Broja may well be starting for Chelsea next season. Seriously. He has scored eight times in all competitions for Saints this season and the Chelsea loanee could have easily had a hat trick at Spurs. He is 20 years old and Saints want to sign him permanently, but so will most Premier League clubs based on his form in recent months. If he can become more clinical, then he has everything else to be a star in the Premier League. Broja’s potential is immense and he led the line brilliantly.

Man of the Match: James Ward-Prowse – Two amazing assists for Saints’ goals and dictated the tempo of the game alongside Romeu. Saints’ captain was superb.

Spurs take early lead

Saints started well and should have been ahead as Mohamed Elyounoussi found Che Adams at the back post but he sent his shot straight at Hugo Lloris from close range when he should have scored.

Spurs finally got going and had the ball in the back of the net, but Cristian Romero was offside as he headed home a free kick. Fraser Forster then made a superb stop from Sergio Reguilon, as Spurs cut Saints open on the counter.

Tottenham made their good spell count, as a cross into the box from Hojbjerg went towards Son and Bednarek put the ball into his own net. Straight away Saints almost equalized as Armando Broja almost snuck the ball home at the near post.

Saints surge, only score one

Lloris then pushed James Ward-Prowse’s long-range shot just wide, as Saints continued to press for a way back into the game and soon they were level. A mistake from Ben Davies saw Saints punish Spurs, as Romain Perraud’s cross was slotted home by Broja.

Stuart Armstrong’s header was pushed away by Lloris as the visitors continued to cause Spurs problems, as Broja was clean through but dragged his shot wide. Armstrong flashed a shot wide, Salisu almost scored with a header and Perraud smashes the crossbar with a shot.

In the second half Son had an opening but couldn’t get his feet right, then Kane somehow nodded over from close range as Spurs looked more dangerous and gained more control.

Son puts Spurs ahead amid controversy

With 20 minutes to go Spurs went 2-1 up as Harry Kane found Lucas Moura, who crossed from the right and found Son who finished. Southampton were furious with a foul in the build-up on Armando Broja, as the forward was clattered by Emerson Royal and went down with a head injury.

Nothing was given and the goal stood, as Conte clashed with the Southampton players on the sidelines and had to be dragged away.

After falling behind Broja raced in on goal but smashed his shot over from a great position.

Saints surge for stunning comeback win

Southampton then scored twice in three minutes as James Ward-Prowse whipped over two superb crosses, as Elyounoussi headed home the first and Adams nodded home the second to make it 3-2 to Southampton.

Cue pandemonium in the away end as Saints’ fans went bonkers.

Substitute Steven Bergwijn looked to have equalized in the 93rd minute, but he was offside as VAR chalked off the goal and Saints held on for the win.

