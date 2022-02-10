Manchester United vs Southampton promises to be a heck of a game on Saturday at Old Trafford (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium ) as Ralf Rangnick and Ralph Hasenhuttl collide. STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED v SOUTHAMPTON

United’s interim boss was a mentor to Hasenhuttl and the pair worked together at RB Leipzig as they perfect the Gegenpressing style that Rangnick made famous. When it comes to Ralf, he saw his United side let another lead slip as they drew 1-1 away at Burnley in midweek to dent their top four hopes. United have become tougher to beat but are struggling to find creativity in the final third and Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup at Turf Moor. United will be earmarking this game as a must-win ahead of some huge games coming up against Leeds, Man City and Tottenham in the next few weeks.

As for Ralph, the Austrian coach was ecstatic with his side as they surged back to win 3-2 at top four chasing Tottenham in midweek. Hasenhuttl described that display as the best in his three years in charge at the club and Saints created numerous chances and should have won by a more comfortable scoreline. Armando Broja and Che Adams are an absolute handful up top, while Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu were dominant in midfield. This Southampton side have become much tougher to beat this season and they will push United all the way on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Alex Telles and Fred have been missing due to COVID-19, while Eric Bailly faces a late fitness test after his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast. Ronaldo is expected to come back into the starting lineup, but will he partner Edinson Cavani in attack?

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints have a few injury issues as Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy remain out, while Lyanco suffered a serious hamstring injury and will be out for the next few months. Nathan Redmond also has an ankle issue. After their midweek exertions at Spurs and considering they had less time than United to prepare for this game, Hasenhuttl will likely rotate his squad.

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

