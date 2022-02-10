Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves vs Arsenal: The Gunners got a first-half goal from Gabriel Magalhaes and survived a Gabriel Martinelli red card to hold on for a 1-0 victory at Molineux Stadium on Thursday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in USA ]

The victory pushes Arsenal into 5th in the Premier League table, now just a point behind West Ham United in the top-four race (with two games in hand). The defeat is a demoralizing one for Wolves, who would have overtaken Arsenal for 6th with a win. Instead, they remain 8th, now five back of the Gunners.

Wolves vs Arsenal final score, stats, results

Final score: Wolves 0, Arsenal 1

Goal scorers: Wolves (None), Arsenal (Magalhaes 25′)

Shots: Wolves 15, Arsenal 12

Shots on target: Wolves 4, Arsenal 2

Possession: Wolves 59%, Arsenal 41%

3 things we learned – Wolves vs Arsenal

1. Arsenal attack awakened from its slumber: Gabriel’s opener in the 25th minute was Arsenal’s first goal scored since New Year’s Day (41 days, spanning four games, two of which were against last-place Burnley and Championship side Nottingham Forest). There were even multiple occasions on Thursday where the Gunners passed quickly, moved well off the ball and created above-average (and aesthetically pleasing) goal-scoring chances.

2. Until petulance re-emerges, replaces positivity: Arsenal have run away with the title for being the worst disciplined side in the Premier League, all too frequently undoing loads of good in one moment of anger, confusion and/or sheer stupidity. On Thursday, it was the latter of those three which saw Gabriel Martinelli sent off for a pair of yellow cards earned roughly five seconds apart. First, Martinelli needlessly pushed/interfered with Daniel Podence as he tried to throw the ball back into play, then the Brazilian chased the ball 30 yards upfield and kicked the back of Chiquinho as he raced toward the Arsenal goal. Typically, Arsenal have been made to pay for their actions with points dropped, but they were slightly more fortunate on Thursday.

3. Wolves can’t make most of free pass: Wolves are a hugely improved side from the start of the season, but they’re still a very defense-centric side that too often fails to put away their chances — even when they out-shoot their shorthanded opponents at home. Arsenal were fantastic with their emergency defending following the red card, but Wolves played their part in seeing the one-goal margin over the finish line.

Man of the Match: Aaron Ramsdale – Ramsdale made four saves, to go with a pair of goal-line clearances by his defenders in the waning moments, making MotM something of a group award.

Wolves vs Arsenal highlights

Gabriel Magalhaes pokes home to give Arsenal the lead (goal video)

Gabriel Martinelli gets two yellows, red card in one sequence (video)

