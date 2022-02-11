Brentford vs Crystal Palace is going to be an intriguing game on Saturday in west London (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium ) as both teams need a win to snap out of a funk. STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v CRYSTAL PALACE

Thomas Frank’s Brentford have won just one of their last eight games and have lost five games in a row. The Bees are still battling away but their early-season form has vanished as they’re now just six points above the relegation zone and have played more games than teams around them. Christian Eriksen could make his debut in the next few weeks’ which would give everyone at Brentford a huge boost. And to ease any fears of getting dragged into the relegation battle, this is the kind of game Brentford must win. They did draw at Palace way back in August and these teams seem very evenly-matched.

Palace drew at Norwich in midweek and missed a great chance to pick up their first win in four games. Wilfried Zaha scored a beauty to equalize on his return from AFCON duty, but moments later slipped as he missed a penalty kick. Patrick Vieira’s side sit two points and one place above Brentford in the table and have won just one of their last seven games. Getting Zaha back is huge and they will also earmark this as a game they should win to push back into the battle to finish in the top 10. With both Palace and Brentford seeing this as a game they can win, that should lead to an open, entertaining clash.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Crystal Palace.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Ivan Toney missed the midweek defeat at Manchester City with a calf injury but should be fit for this clash. Vitaly Janelt is a doubt with an abdominal injury, while Eriksen could feature for the first time after training with Brentford over the last week. Mathias Jorgensen, Julian Jeanvier and Tarique Fosu all remain out.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Cheikhou Kouyate could return after starring for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations win, while Nathan Ferguson remains out injured but is making good progress. Patrick Vieira will decide who to start in attack as he aims to freshen things up following the draw at Norwich in midweek.

