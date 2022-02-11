Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea are already the reigning European champions, and they’ll try to conquer the world when they make their return to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues have reached the Club World Cup final, after they edged past Al Hilal to set up a final showdown with Palmeiras.

Whoever wins will be crowned the top club team on the planet.

This year’s Club World Cup comes immediately on the heels of the recent international window for players from CONCACAF, South American and Asian nations — a newly created window to accommodate 2022 World Cup qualifying — forcing most leagues across Europe to pause their fixtures last weekend, thus creating further fixture congestion for players at a time when Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is explicitly calling pleading for fewer games.

Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19, as he did not travel with the team for the tournament and Chelsea’s coaching staff will take control for the games.

Back on the pitch, Tuchel had this to say about the Club World Cup.

“In this one year now at Chelsea, we’ve had 67 matches or something like this,” Tuchel said. “And then if you add European competitions, qualifiers for the national team players, and more, it’s immense and the effort is huge. Now, it’s about quantity and not about quality. The people want to see quality football and the quality players, and for this they need rest — not be injured and healthy. We need a leaner schedule.”

Alas, Chelsea began their Club World Cup campaign on Wednesday by beating Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) in the semifinal round and they now face Brazilian giants and Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras, who beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the semifinal round to reach the final.

How to watch Club World Cup (in USA)

TV: FS2, Fox Deportes

When: Saturday, Feb. 12 – Kick off, 11:30am ET

Chelsea injuries & team news

QUESTIONABLE: Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) | OUT: Edouard Mendy (international duty), Ben Chilwell (knee), Reece James (thigh)

USMNT star Christian Pulisic flew from Minnesota to London and then to Abu Dhabi with the Chelsea squad, as he could feature for the first time since scoring in the second half against Honduras last Wednesday. In one week he’s gone from St Paul, Minnesota to London and now to Abu Dhabi, so his minutes may be managed.

Here is the Chelsea squad for the tournament in full:

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Saul, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Kenedy, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Malang Sarr

Club World Cup schedule & results

Thursday, Feb. 3

Match 1 (first round): Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates) 4-1 AS Pirae (Tahiti)

Saturday, Feb. 5

Match 2 (second round): Al Ahly (Egypt) 1-0 Monterrey (Mexico)

Sunday, Feb. 6

Match 3 (second round): Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 6-1 Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates)

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Match 4 (semifinals): Palmeiras (Brazil) 2-0 Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Match 5 (semifinals): Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs Chelsea (England)

LUKAKU! 💪@ChelseaFCinUSA takes the lead over Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TJo7ImjI94 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 9, 2022

Match 6 (fifth-place): Monterrey (Mexico) vs Al Jazira (United Arab Emirates)

Saturday, Feb. 12

Match 7 (third place): Al Ahly vs Al Hilal

Match 8 (final): Palmeiras vs Chelsea

