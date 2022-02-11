Everton vs Leeds: Two sides hoping to pull themselves fully away from the Premier League relegation battle will do battle at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

It’s been a miserable season thus far for Everton, who moved on from Rafa Benitez (hired in the summer) after 19 dreadful games, replacing him with Frank Lampard, whose only Premier League managerial experience is a 19-game stint as Chelsea boss last season. Lampard is awaiting his first league victory as Everton manager after suffering a 3-1 battering at the hands of then-19th-place Newcastle United. Following that defeat, the gap between Everton and 18th-place Norwich City is just two points and two places in the table (Everton have played two fewer games than the Canaries thus far).

As for Leeds, incumbent manager Marcelo Bielsa has faced his fair share of criticism after badly regressing from last season’s 9th-place finish upon being promoted to the Premier League. Things are looking up ever so slightly for Leeds, though, with 2W-1D-1L in their last four PL outings. For the first time all season, the Whites looks lively and capable of taking the game to their opponents, a staple of Bielsa’s famous tactical philosophy.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Demarai Gray (hip) | OUT: Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Yerry Mina (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (hamstring), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) | OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (ankle), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Sam Greenwood (knee)

